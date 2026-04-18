Advertisement

Don't sell him — Manchester United urged to keep Andre Onana next season

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 19:21 - 18 April 2026
Andre Onana (Credit: Imago)
Andre Onana | IMAGO - Photo: IMAGO
Manchester United have been warned against selling Cameroonian shot-stopper Andre Onana this summer.
Advertisement

Manchester United legend Edwin van der Sar has urged the club not to sell goalkeeper Andre Onana, insisting the Cameroonian still possesses “tremendous quality” despite a difficult spell at Old Trafford.

Advertisement

Van der Sar, who worked closely with Onana during his time as Ajax chief executive, knows the 29-year-old well from his six-year spell in Amsterdam.

Andre Onana's future at Manchester United hangs in the balance
Andre Onana of Man United || imago

Onana rose from third-choice keeper to become a standout performer before his £47 million move to Manchester United in 2023, following an impressive season that saw him help Inter Milan reach the Champions League final.

However, his time at United has been largely frustrating. A string of high-profile errors led to him losing his place as the club’s No.1 goalkeeper.

Advertisement

This season, he was loaned out to Turkish side Trabzonspor after United signed new first-choice keeper Senne Lammens.

Reports suggest United have already decided to part ways with Onana permanently this summer, even if Trabzonspor do not exercise any purchase option.

Van der Sar begs Man United to keep Onana

Despite the setbacks, Van der Sar remains a firm believer in the shot-stopper’s ability.“I worked with Andre Onana for three or four years at Ajax,” Van der Sar told Sky Bet.

Advertisement

“He came in as a third-choice goalkeeper and was very eager to step up and become the first choice.

“I thought, and I still think, that he has tremendous qualities – reflections and his feet – but somehow, he has the odd mistake in him that makes you think ‘That’s crazy, how can he do that.’”

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Lookman fails to help Atletico Madrid end five year trophy drought
Football
18.04.2026
Copa Del Rey Final: Lookman suffers first title blow as Atletico Madrid fail to end five year trophy drought
Bruno Fernandes closes in on huge Premier League record after Chelsea win
Football
18.04.2026
Bruno Fernandes closes in on huge Premier League record after Chelsea win
Chelsea vs Man Utd: Rosenior in trouble as Cunha condemns Blues to 6th defeat in 7 games
Football
18.04.2026
Chelsea vs Man Utd: Rosenior in trouble as Cunha condemns Blues to 6th defeat in 7 games
Osimhen left out as Cim Bom move closer to league title
Football
18.04.2026
Genclerbirligi vs Galatasaray: Osimhen left out as Cim Bom move closer to league title
VIDEO: We want our Chelsea - Fans stage ‘BlueCo out’ protest before the Manchester United clash
Premier League
18.04.2026
VIDEO: We want our Chelsea - Fans stage ‘BlueCo out’ protest before the Manchester United clash
Sad day for Nigerian Football: Ex-NFF boss Ibrahim Galadima dies at 74
Football
18.04.2026
Sad day for Nigerian Football: Ex-NFF boss Ibrahim Galadima dies at 74