Don't sell him — Manchester United urged to keep Andre Onana next season

Manchester United have been warned against selling Cameroonian shot-stopper Andre Onana this summer.

Manchester United legend Edwin van der Sar has urged the club not to sell goalkeeper Andre Onana, insisting the Cameroonian still possesses “tremendous quality” despite a difficult spell at Old Trafford.

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Van der Sar, who worked closely with Onana during his time as Ajax chief executive, knows the 29-year-old well from his six-year spell in Amsterdam.

Andre Onana of Man United || imago

Onana rose from third-choice keeper to become a standout performer before his £47 million move to Manchester United in 2023, following an impressive season that saw him help Inter Milan reach the Champions League final.

However, his time at United has been largely frustrating. A string of high-profile errors led to him losing his place as the club’s No.1 goalkeeper.

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This season, he was loaned out to Turkish side Trabzonspor after United signed new first-choice keeper Senne Lammens.

Reports suggest United have already decided to part ways with Onana permanently this summer, even if Trabzonspor do not exercise any purchase option.

Van der Sar begs Man United to keep Onana

Despite the setbacks, Van der Sar remains a firm believer in the shot-stopper’s ability.“I worked with Andre Onana for three or four years at Ajax,” Van der Sar told Sky Bet.

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“He came in as a third-choice goalkeeper and was very eager to step up and become the first choice.