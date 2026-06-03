Transfer headache for Carrick as unwanted star returns to Old Trafford

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick is facing some tough decisions after a few of the club's wantaway stars returned to Carrington.

Andre Onana is expected to return to Manchester United this summer after Trabzonspor showed no intention of making the loan permanent.

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Onana back at Man United but close to exit

According to reports in Turkey, Trabzonspor are keen to renew Onana’s loan for another season, but his £120,000-per-week wages have discouraged a permanent deal.

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United signed Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens last summer, and the 23-year-old has proven to be an excellent acquisition. His strong performances have effectively ended Andre Onana’s future at the club.

Besiktas are reportedly interested in signing the Cameroonian international, while a significant number of Manchester United fans are keen to see him leave Old Trafford on a permanent basis this summer.

Onana joins Trabzonspor || X

Onana’s time at United has been widely ridiculed due to a series of costly mistakes and inconsistent performances.

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This is in sharp contrast to his impressive spell at Inter Milan, where he was regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe.