Transfer headache for Carrick as unwanted star returns to Old Trafford
Andre Onana is expected to return to Manchester United this summer after Trabzonspor showed no intention of making the loan permanent.
United have been desperate to get rid of Onana on a permanent basis after a nightmare spell at Old Trafford.
Onana back at Man United but close to exit
According to reports in Turkey, Trabzonspor are keen to renew Onana’s loan for another season, but his £120,000-per-week wages have discouraged a permanent deal.
United signed Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens last summer, and the 23-year-old has proven to be an excellent acquisition. His strong performances have effectively ended Andre Onana’s future at the club.
Besiktas are reportedly interested in signing the Cameroonian international, while a significant number of Manchester United fans are keen to see him leave Old Trafford on a permanent basis this summer.
Onana’s time at United has been widely ridiculed due to a series of costly mistakes and inconsistent performances.
This is in sharp contrast to his impressive spell at Inter Milan, where he was regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe.
Onana is not the only United player with his future up in the air. Manuel Ugarte, Marcus Rashford, and Joshua Zirkzee are also expected to leave this summer.