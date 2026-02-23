Advertisement

He has qualities - Van der Sar defends Onana, blames Man United instability for struggles

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 15:01 - 23 February 2026
Andre Onana
Andre Onana | Credit: IMAGO - Photo: IMAGO
Edwin van der Sar believed Manchester United’s lack of stability contributed to André Onana’s struggles.
Advertisement

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has shared his thoughts on André Onana’s turbulent spell at Old Trafford, suggesting the club’s instability played a major role in the goalkeeper’s struggles.

Advertisement
Andre Onana (Credit: Imago)
Man United goalkeeper Andre Onana | IMAGO

Onana, who has since joined Trabzonspor, is once again under scrutiny after a difficult outing against Fenerbahçe earlier this month.

During his time in England, the Cameroonian shot-stopper faced heavy criticism for a series of costly mistakes, with some supporters branding him one of the club’s poorest signings.

Advertisement

What Van der Sar said

However, Van der Sar insists the situation was more complex.

He said, “I thought, and I still think, that he has tremendous qualities, reflexes and his feet but somehow, he has the odd mistake in him that makes you think, ‘That’s crazy, how can he do that!’” Van der Sar said.

The Dutch legend pointed to a broader issue within Manchester United over the past several years.

Advertisement

“A team wants stability, to know what your goalkeeper is doing so the back four can relate, and I think that’s what happened with André,” he explained.

He continued, “United haven’t had stability for the last six or seven years, the back four changing, the centre-halves and midfielders changing, coaches changing.”

According to Van der Sar, such constant turnover creates an environment that makes it difficult for new signings to thrive, especially in a high-pressure position like a goalkeeper.

Advertisement

He added, “It’s difficult for new players to come into an environment where the expectations are high, not only for goalkeepers but also for a winger or midfielder.

“A lot of players who have come here in the last eight or nine years have not reached the level that people expected them to reach.”

Onana has featured regularly for Trabzonspor this season but continues to face questions over consistency.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
We will attack — Osimhen says Galatasaray plan to beat Juventus home and away
Football
24.02.2026
We will attack — Osimhen says Galatasaray plan to beat Juventus home and away
I want to make things difficult for them — Osimhen accepts challenge from Juventus star
Super Eagles
24.02.2026
I want to make things difficult for them — Osimhen accepts challenge from Juventus star
Bodo/Glimt make Champions League history after shock win over last year’s finalists
Football
24.02.2026
Bodo/Glimt make Champions League history after shock win over last year’s finalists
'I have to be a role model' — Osimhen explains why he gets angry on the pitch
Super Eagles
24.02.2026
'I have to be a role model' — Osimhen explains why he gets angry on the pitch
‘Playing here would be a privilege’ — Osimhen reveals one club he could join after Galatasaray spell
Super Eagles
24.02.2026
‘Playing here would be a privilege’ — Osimhen reveals one club he could join after Galatasaray spell
Megan Thee Stallion confesses she's eyeing Klay Thompson engagement
Basketball
24.02.2026
Ring O'clock? Megan Thee Stallion confesses she's eyeing Klay Thompson engagement