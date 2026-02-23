He has qualities - Van der Sar defends Onana, blames Man United instability for struggles

Edwin van der Sar believed Manchester United’s lack of stability contributed to André Onana’s struggles.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has shared his thoughts on André Onana’s turbulent spell at Old Trafford, suggesting the club’s instability played a major role in the goalkeeper’s struggles.

Man United goalkeeper Andre Onana | IMAGO

Onana, who has since joined Trabzonspor, is once again under scrutiny after a difficult outing against Fenerbahçe earlier this month.

During his time in England, the Cameroonian shot-stopper faced heavy criticism for a series of costly mistakes, with some supporters branding him one of the club’s poorest signings.

What Van der Sar said

However, Van der Sar insists the situation was more complex.

He said, “I thought, and I still think, that he has tremendous qualities, reflexes and his feet but somehow, he has the odd mistake in him that makes you think, ‘That’s crazy, how can he do that!’” Van der Sar said.

The Dutch legend pointed to a broader issue within Manchester United over the past several years.

“A team wants stability, to know what your goalkeeper is doing so the back four can relate, and I think that’s what happened with André,” he explained.

He continued, “United haven’t had stability for the last six or seven years, the back four changing, the centre-halves and midfielders changing, coaches changing.”

According to Van der Sar, such constant turnover creates an environment that makes it difficult for new signings to thrive, especially in a high-pressure position like a goalkeeper.

He added, “It’s difficult for new players to come into an environment where the expectations are high, not only for goalkeepers but also for a winger or midfielder.

“A lot of players who have come here in the last eight or nine years have not reached the level that people expected them to reach.”