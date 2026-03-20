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Ola Aina to face two Super Eagles stars in Europa League quarterfinals

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:51 - 20 March 2026
Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina is set for a thrilling Super Eagles reunion in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals after surviving penalty shootout drama in the last-16.
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After a dramatic penalty shootout win over Midtjylland in the round of 16 second leg, where Ola Aina came on as a substitute to help secure progression, Forest now face FC Porto in a mouthwatering quarterfinal.

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The Portuguese giants have two Nigerian internationals: full-back Zaidu Sanusi and forward Terem Moffi, who arrived on loan in January.

Moffi and Sanusi were both in action from the start in Porto’s 2-0 victory over Stuttgart. Porto won the Round of 16 encounter 4-1 on aggregate.

Nottingham Forest have struggled to balance the demands of playing in the Premier League and Europa League, with their league form suffering as a result.

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They currently sit 17th in the Premier League standings after 30 matches.

A defeat this weekend against Tottenham in a crucial relegation six-pointer could cause significant damage to their dreams of avoiding the drop, especially with West Ham (also on 29 points, 18th) and 15th-place Leeds showing improved performances week by week.

However, under new boss Vítor Pereira, the Tricky Tees have shown signs of revival.

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Aina will be hoping he can continue his fine defensive form to help his team beat the drop and advance past Porto in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Full Europa League quarterfinal fixtures

Porto vs Nottingham Forest

Braga vs Real Betis

Freiburg vs Celta Vigo

Bologna vs Aston Villa

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