World Cup 2026: How Super Eagles attack looks without Osimhen & Lookman ahead Poland clash

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle faces an attacking puzzle against Poland without Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman. Here is the full player-by-player assessment.

With Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman unavailable for tonight’s Summer Series friendly in Warsaw, Eric Chelle must rewire Nigeria’s frontline.

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The coach arrives without his usual pace and power duo and Unity Cup breakout Femi Azeez, but still has a mix of proven finishers, physical targets and creative wide options to choose from.

Here’s how the striking depth stacks up and what each option brings to the Poland clash.

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Moses Simon: The experienced creator

Strengths: Wide pace, dribbling, set-piece quality, link-up play.

Three goals and three assists this season for Paris FC in the Ligue 1; Moses scored the only goal when Nigeria last met Poland.

Moses Simon scores opening goal for Super Eagles || Imago

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Best used on the left to stretch a compact Polish backline, whip crosses for targets like Onuachu, and create chances off turnovers. Not a pure central finisher but vital for chance creation.

Paul Onuachu: The towering focal point

Strengths: Aerial dominance, hold-up play, set-piece threat.

Prolific at club level (26 goals, two assists for Trabzonspor); impressive training form reported in Warsaw and named Turkish Super Lig Goal of the Season winner.

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Ideal as a central target man to exploit Poland’s aerial vulnerabilities. Can occupy defenders, lay off to arriving midfielders, and convert crosses from Simon or Otele.

Akor Adams: Technical poacher

Strengths: Intelligent movement in the box, finishing, link play for a mobile front pair.

Adams was a hero in the LaLiga, where he was nominated for the LaLiga African MVP award after his 10 goals and 4 assists for Sevilla this season.

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Useful as a second striker or lone forward who runs in behind. Combines well with a physical partner or in a more mobile two-up system.

Rafiu Durosinmi (Duro): Young, direct option

Strengths: Direct running, physicality, youthfulness and work-rate.

Modest numbers for his Italian club, Pisa, (one goal and one assist), but carries promise and has been trusted in camp.

Durosinmi wants more goals after his debut magic against Atalanta.

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Can press defenders, chase long balls and occupy center-backs, effective if Chelle wants intensity and transitions rather than elaborate build-up.

Terem Moffi: Power and pace

Strengths: Speed, strength, ability to run behind defenses.

Moffi won the league at FC Porto, with two goals and an assist, including scoring in the win over Jamaica.

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A nightmare for high defensive lines; best off the shoulder to chase through-balls and create space for midfield runners.

Philip Otele: Rising unity-cup performer

Strengths: Versatility, link play, assist provider in recent warm-up action.

Strong showing at the Unity Cup and expected to join camp; one goal and one assist in limited minutes.

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Can operate on either flank or in a supporting forward role. Useful for rotation and tactical shifts mid-game.

Tactical fit and likely approaches

Pairing Onuachu with a running second striker (Adams, most likely, or Moffi) and supply from Moses Simon. This exploits Onuachu’s aerial edge and Simon’s crossing.

Eric Chelle watches 80 players weekly.

Or use Adams and Moffi together for a blend of movement and physicality, with midfielders making late runs into the box.

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Concerns and opportunities

Lack of Osimhen’s clinical threat and Lookman’s ability to drift wide and unbalance defences will hurt fluidity in attack.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman led Nigeria with style.

But Onuachu’s form and physical presence offer a different but viable focal point; success depends on service quality from the wings and midfield.

Chelle’s 500-player database and the Unity Cup scouting pipeline give him options, but cohesion and minutes together will be the deciding factors in a short international window.

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Paul Onuachu reflects on missing out on the World Cup#SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/1rCR6N6X1p — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 3, 2026

Chelle’s message and squad mood

“We have a team and we are preparing to go out there and win,” Chelle said, underlining a win-focused mentality despite personnel gaps. Calvin Bassey’s energetic arrival was highlighted as a defensive boost - an indication Chelle wants balance rather than wholesale compromise in attack.

Eric Chelle of Super Eagles. || Imago

Bottom line

Nigeria won’t simply downgrade without Osimhen and Lookman, at most they’d change shape, which i don't expect. If Onuachu’s aerial game clicks and Simon supplies quality service, the Super Eagles can be direct and dangerous.