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He is ready — Osimhen cleared to play in crucial Fenerbahce showdown despite concerns

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 17:28 - 25 April 2026
Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has been passed fit to start for Galatasaray against Fenerbahce on Sunday.
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Victor Osimhen has been cleared to play in Sunday’s explosive Intercontinental Derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

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The Nigerian striker made his return from injury wearing a protective arm brace during Galatasaray’s Turkish Cup defeat to Gençlerbirliği on Wednesday, and is cleared to start on Sunday, according to reports.

Osimhen had been sidelined for over a month after suffering a right forearm fracture in Galatasaray’s UEFA Champions League last-16 clash against Liverpool in March.

Osimhen cleared to start against Fenerbahce despite concerns

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Fenerbahce recently filed a formal complaint with the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), arguing that the custom-designed brace could pose a danger to opposing players due to its rigidity.

The club referenced IFAB safety regulations and submitted a detailed medical report.

Victor Osimhen || Imago
Victor Osimhen || Imago

Their protest was ultimately turned down, as the brace is medically approved, features a rigid inner layer fully covered by soft protective material, and was cleared after consultations with football authorities and Galatasaray’s medical team.

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The two fierce rivals battled to a 1-1 draw in their first Süper Lig meeting of the season back in December.

Sunday’s clash at RAMS Park could prove decisive in the Turkish title race, with leaders Galatasaray holding a slender four-point advantage over second-placed Fenerbahçe (71 points to 67) after 30 matches.

Osimhen has scored 19 goals in 30 games across all competitions for Galatasaray this season.

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