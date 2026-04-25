He is ready — Osimhen cleared to play in crucial Fenerbahce showdown despite concerns

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has been passed fit to start for Galatasaray against Fenerbahce on Sunday.

Victor Osimhen has been cleared to play in Sunday’s explosive Intercontinental Derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

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The Nigerian striker made his return from injury wearing a protective arm brace during Galatasaray’s Turkish Cup defeat to Gençlerbirliği on Wednesday, and is cleared to start on Sunday, according to reports.

Osimhen had been sidelined for over a month after suffering a right forearm fracture in Galatasaray’s UEFA Champions League last-16 clash against Liverpool in March.

Osimhen cleared to start against Fenerbahce despite concerns

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The club referenced IFAB safety regulations and submitted a detailed medical report.

Victor Osimhen || Imago

Their protest was ultimately turned down, as the brace is medically approved, features a rigid inner layer fully covered by soft protective material, and was cleared after consultations with football authorities and Galatasaray’s medical team.

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The two fierce rivals battled to a 1-1 draw in their first Süper Lig meeting of the season back in December.

Sunday’s clash at RAMS Park could prove decisive in the Turkish title race, with leaders Galatasaray holding a slender four-point advantage over second-placed Fenerbahçe (71 points to 67) after 30 matches.