‘Some people are making sure the structure fails’ - Ex-Super Eagles star criticises NFF

Former Nigeria international Peter Ijeh has weighed in, directing his criticism not at the players, but at the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

Ijeh argues that key figures within the NFF are responsible for the deteriorating state of Nigerian football at all levels.

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The three-time African champions missed out on the tournament after a decisive playoff loss to DR Congo.

The scenario could have been prevented had they secured a victory in any of their first four qualifying matches.

Ijeh slams NFF

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The former Vikings FK striker, who earned one cap for his country, believes the NFF's haphazard approach and a pervasive lack of accountability have severely hampered sports administration in Nigeria.

Peter Ijeh former Super Eagles goalkeeper || X

"The gap [between Nigeria and other African nations] can’t be narrowed at this point in time, why? Because the structure has to be in place," the 49-year-old told Brila.

"Now the problem is when there is structure, then there will be accountability."

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Ijeh claims that certain individuals are deliberately undermining the system to avoid being held responsible for its failures.

"Some people are making sure that the structure fails so that nobody can be held to account," he continued.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria| IMAGO

"While the football sector is struggling, a small section of people are profiting; they will do everything to make sure it does not work."

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