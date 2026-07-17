“It doesn't matter where you start. It matters where you finish”: Kamaru Usman ahead of his showdown with Dricus du Plessis

When it comes to the greatest fighters in UFC history, Kamaru Usman's name is always near the top of that prestigious list. The former welterweight champion spent years establishing himself as one of the most dominant athletes in the promotion, and now he is ready to begin a new chapter.

On July 18, Usman will return to the octagon at UFC Fight Night in Oklahoma City for one of the most important fights of his career, taking on former middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the Nigerian Nightmare, this bout is an opportunity to make a successful middleweight debut and prove that he can take another step toward his ultimate goal – becoming a two-division UFC champion.

In an exclusive interview with Melbet, Kamaru Usman explains why negotiations for the fight took so long, what motivated him to accept this challenge, how the current version of himself differs from the champion he was years ago, and what message he hopes to leave with millions of fans around the world.

For several weeks, fans were waiting for the official confirmation of your clash with Dricus du Plessis. What ultimately convinced you that this was the right fight at the right time?

It took some time for this showdown to become official. A lot was happening behind the scenes that only my team, the UFC, and the people directly involved in the negotiations knew about. Personally, I wanted to get back into the octagon much sooner, but circumstances dictated that the bout was scheduled for this date.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For me, the most important thing is that every fight creates new opportunities. If winning this one brings me closer to another title shot, then this is exactly the kind of challenge I want. The chance to become a two-division UFC champion is incredibly motivating, so this was the right decision for me right now.

What makes Dricus du Plessis such an interesting opponent at this stage of your career?

Dricus du Plessis is a very interesting opponent because he's one of the best middleweights in the world and a former champion. When you move up to a new weight class, these are exactly the kinds of fights that matter the most.

For me, it's always important to compete against the very best and keep moving toward the next goal – the title. Now, Dricus is one of the biggest names in the division and one of its top fighters, which makes this clash especially significant for me.

This fight is in a different weight class from the one where you established yourself as a dominant champion. What excites you most about competing at middleweight?

Advertisement

Advertisement

I built my career at welterweight and initially wanted to keep competing in that division. Still, the UFC had other plans and offered me the opportunity to move up to middleweight.

What I enjoy most about this division is that I can focus more on training, improving my skills, and developing the strategy instead of spending time and effort cutting weight. It is still part of the process, of course, but it's nowhere near as physically demanding.

It's also a new challenge. There are different opponents, different styles, and new opportunities to test myself. That's what made this move so appealing to me. Every new challenge pushes you to keep evolving as a fighter.

When you step into the octagon on July 18, what version of Kamaru Usman will fans see? How is this version different from the champion they remember?

The fans have always known what to expect when I step into the octagon. It's like going back to your favorite restaurant – you keep coming back because you know your favorite dish will always be prepared to the highest standard. I think my performances are much the same.

Advertisement

Advertisement

People know the skills I bring into the octagon and the style I've built my career on. That hasn't changed.

What has changed is my experience. Over the years, I've been through the highs and the lows. I've learned how to overcome adversity and come back even stronger. So fans will see the same fighter they know, but one with even more experience, confidence, and resilience.

Millions of fans around the world, especially across Africa, follow your career and see you as an inspiration. What would you like to say to those who look up to your story?

I truly appreciate the support I've received throughout my career, especially from fans across Africa and all over the world. I understand the responsibility that comes with that, and I've never taken it lightly.

My message is simple: that's how life works. You can reach the top, only to be knocked back down. What matters is how you respond when that happens. Your work ethic, passion, commitment to improvement, and willingness to keep moving forward ultimately determine where you'll end up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It doesn’t matter where you come from if you know where you’re going. If you face setbacks, difficult moments, or periods of adversity, keep working and never stop moving forward. That's how real opportunities to achieve something great are created.

What would a victory over Dricus du Plessis mean to you personally? Is it about another title run, your legacy, or proving something to yourself?

A win in this division would mean a great deal to me.

At a certain point in your career, people begin to wonder whether you've lost your speed, your motivation, your thirst for victories, or your desire to compete at the highest level. I know those qualities are still very much a part of me, but the best way to prove it is by winning.

A victory would show that I'm still here, that I can still compete with the very best, and that I'm still ready to take on the toughest challenges. Most importantly, it would remind everyone that the fighter they've known throughout my career hasn't gone anywhere. He's still here, and he intends to become a champion once again soon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This candid conversation with Kamaru Usman makes one thing clear: this bout marks the beginning of a new chapter in his career, a chance to test himself in a new weight class, and prove that his drive to win is as strong as ever.

The Nigerian Nightmare isn't focused on the past or resting on his accomplishments. His eyes remain firmly fixed on the future – new challenges, the toughest opponents, and another opportunity to compete for the title.