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Bellingham shares emotional message after England's World Cup heartbreak

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:15 - 17 July 2026
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Bellingham shares emotional message
Jude Bellingham has broken his silence following England's devastating World Cup exit, sharing a poignant poem written by the team's bus driver to express his feelings.
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The 23-year-old star, who was instrumental in England's run to the semi-finals, admitted he was "struggling to find the words" after the crushing 2-1 defeat to Argentina

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The Three Lions had taken the lead in the 55th minute of the semi-final when Anthony Gordon converted a Morgan Rogers cross. 

However, the tide turned after a series of defensive substitutions, allowing Argentina back into the game. Enzo Fernandez levelled the score with a long-range strike late in the match before substitute Lautaro Martinez scored the winner in added time.

Bellingham’s message after loss

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Following captain Harry Kane's post-tournament message, Bellingham took to Instagram to share his own reflections.

He posted a four-page poem from the team's driver, Michael Chandler, titled "The Lions Way", which chronicled the squad's journey through the tournament.

In his accompanying message, Bellingham wrote, "I was really struggling to find the right words for yesterday and the last few weeks, but this pretty much hits the nail on the head from our driver in Kansas. 

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“Thank you for the unbelievable support from back home and to those who spent their hard-earned money to travel to America and get behind us."

Bellingham in action for England || Imago lad
Bellingham in action for England || Imago

He added a call for unity, saying, "Don’t let the unity and love we’ve seen in our country end with this campaign. When we’re together, we can achieve big things… And we will! Love you all!"

This was Bellingham's first detailed comment on the team's campaign and its conclusion. He was visibly distraught after the final whistle, seen in tears while with his family in the stands.

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