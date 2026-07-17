No one in football history can stop him - Ex-England star says do not complain after Messi’s masterclass

Former England international Joleon Lescott believes the Three Lions "can't complain" about their 2026 World Cup semi-final exit at the hands of Lionel Messi.

The Three Lions showed resilience on their journey to the last four, securing hard-fought victories over Mexico and Norway.

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However, their quest for a major international trophy came to a heartbreaking end, extending their long wait for glory.

Under manager Thomas Tuchel, the team had hoped to end 60 years of hurt, but the legendary 1966 squad remains the nation's sole World Cup champion.

Lescott speaks on Messi’s masterclass and England’s defeat

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Speaking to GOAL in association with Unibet Casino Online, former England defender Joleon Lescott reflected on the difficulty of facing a player of Messi's calibre.

"I don't think it was a masterclass in terms of the whole performance, but there are moments," Lescott said.

Joleon Lescott || imago

"He's very aware of where he is in his career. Does he still dictate games? Yes, but in shorter bursts, and he refines those moments."

Lescott noted a visible shift in Messi's approach after Argentina fell behind. "When they went behind, you could just see he was like, ‘okay, now I need to raise my level.’

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“He just got on the ball a lot more. I think it proves that when players of that ilk decide to decide games, it doesn't matter what tactics you have."

He suggested it was unfair to solely blame England's strategy when faced with such individual brilliance. "We can't be complaining that we've done something wrong, but then he's just done what he does," Lescott added.

Messi scores for Argentina || Imago

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"No one's ever been able to stop him, no one in the history of football, but we're frustrated that we didn't."