Advertisement

No one in football history can stop him - Ex-England star says do not complain after Messi’s masterclass

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:47 - 17 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Ex-England star says do not complain after Messi’s masterclass
Former England international Joleon Lescott believes the Three Lions "can't complain" about their 2026 World Cup semi-final exit at the hands of Lionel Messi.
Advertisement

The Three Lions showed resilience on their journey to the last four, securing hard-fought victories over Mexico and Norway. 

Advertisement

However, their quest for a major international trophy came to a heartbreaking end, extending their long wait for glory. 

Under manager Thomas Tuchel, the team had hoped to end 60 years of hurt, but the legendary 1966 squad remains the nation's sole World Cup champion.

Lescott speaks on Messi’s masterclass and England’s defeat 

Advertisement

Speaking to GOAL in association with Unibet Casino Online, former England defender Joleon Lescott reflected on the difficulty of facing a player of Messi's calibre.

"I don't think it was a masterclass in terms of the whole performance, but there are moments," Lescott said. 

Joleon Lescott || imago
Joleon Lescott || imago

"He's very aware of where he is in his career. Does he still dictate games? Yes, but in shorter bursts, and he refines those moments."

Lescott noted a visible shift in Messi's approach after Argentina fell behind. "When they went behind, you could just see he was like, ‘okay, now I need to raise my level.’ 

Advertisement

“He just got on the ball a lot more. I think it proves that when players of that ilk decide to decide games, it doesn't matter what tactics you have."

He suggested it was unfair to solely blame England's strategy when faced with such individual brilliance. "We can't be complaining that we've done something wrong, but then he's just done what he does," Lescott added. 

Messi scores for Argentina || Imago
Messi scores for Argentina || Imago
Advertisement

"No one's ever been able to stop him, no one in the history of football, but we're frustrated that we didn't."

In the aftermath of the defeat, Tuchel has faced criticism for his tactical decisions. The German coach's strategy of sitting deep and inviting pressure from Argentina ultimately backfired, allowing Messi and his teammates to seize control of the match.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Man United keeper Andre Onana ditches gloves, turns playmaker in viral street football
Football
17.07.2026
Man United keeper Andre Onana ditches gloves, turns playmaker in viral street football
Gordon devastated by England's World Cup heartbreak
2026 FIFA World Cup
17.07.2026
‘I thought this was our time to win’ - Gordon devastated by England's World Cup heartbreak
Ex-England star says do not complain after Messi’s masterclass
2026 FIFA World Cup
17.07.2026
No one in football history can stop him - Ex-England star says do not complain after Messi’s masterclass
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nigerian-Greek star explains decision to join Miami Heat
Basketball
17.07.2026
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nigerian-Greek star explains decision to join Miami Heat
Ex-Super Eagles star criticises NFF
Super Eagles
17.07.2026
‘Some people are making sure the structure fails’ - Ex-Super Eagles star criticises NFF
“It doesn't matter where you start. It matters where you finish”: Kamaru Usman ahead of his showdown with Dricus du Plessis
Football
17.07.2026
“It doesn't matter where you start. It matters where you finish”: Kamaru Usman ahead of his showdown with Dricus du Plessis