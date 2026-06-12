Onana finally set for new club after Man Utd rejection

Cameroonian shot-stopper Andre Onana is expected to leave Manchester United on a permanent basis this summer.

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Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan has confirmed the club are confident of signing Onana permanently after meeting his financial demands.

Speaking to Ajansspor, Dogan said: “I think Andre Onana will stay with the team, we have met his financial demands. The fans like him too; he is a decent bloke.

Onana closes in on Man Utd exit

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Andre Onana | IMAGO

"I don’t think we will have any problems. I don’t think he will find the same level of interest in him anywhere else. So I think he will stay with the team.”

Onana’s final season at Manchester United saw his stock fall dramatically in the eyes of both fans and the club’s management.

He committed several high-profile errors, which ultimately forced the Red Devils to sign Senne Lammens as their new number one goalkeeper, and the 23-year-old has proven to be an excellent acquisition. His strong performances have effectively ended Onana’s future at the club.

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