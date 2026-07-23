I told my agent to get the deal done - Iheanacho reveals why he picked Bursaspor over Celtic

Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho has revealed he instructed his agent to "do everything possible" to secure a move to Bursaspor, despite Celtic offering him a new contract.

The 29-year-old joined the Scottish champions in September on a one-year deal after leaving Sevilla, following a loan spell at Middlesbrough.

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Although a deadline for Celtic to trigger a one-year extension passed, manager Martin O'Neill later confirmed that the club still wanted to keep the forward and had presented him with a new offer.

However, Iheanacho opted for a move to Turkey, signing with Bursaspor last week. The club that won the TFF Second League last season.

Iheanacho opens up on transfer

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In his first interview with his new team, Iheanacho expressed his enthusiasm for the transfer. "To be fair, Bursaspor is a big club in Turkey, and I had heard that they had previously won the Turkish Super Lig," he said.

"When I heard about their project, that they wanted to climb up to the Super Lig and also play in Europe, I said that this is a big project and it's very good for me to come and be involved and help the team," he explained.

Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho || imago

"So I asked my agent to make sure he does everything possible to make sure I come to Bursaspor. My target is for us to go to the Super Lig."

Noting the similar colours of his new and old clubs, Iheanacho added: "It's the same green and white, to be fair. I don't know if it's deja vu, like they say in French.

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“It's the same shirt, but Celtic is a bit lighter green, Bursaspor is dark green. It's a little bit different, but it's all similar. It's all good."