'I don't like it' – Former Super Eagles star questions Akor Adams' move from Sevilla to Venezia

Former Super Eagles defender has questioned Akor Adams' move from Sevilla to Venezia.

Former Super Eagles defender Ifeanyi Udeze has expressed reservations over Akor Adams' decision to leave Spanish side Sevilla for newly promoted Serie A club Venezia.

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The Nigerian striker completed a permanent transfer to the Italian outfit in a deal reportedly worth an initial €17 million, with performance-related bonuses capable of increasing the fee to around €23.5 million.

While the move represents a major investment by Venezia, Udeze believes Adams may have been better served by remaining at Sevilla or seeking another opportunity.

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Udeze questions the transfer

Speaking during an appearance on Brila FM, the former Nigeria international admitted he was not convinced by the striker's decision but wished him success in Italy.

"I don't like the move from Sevilla to Venezia, but at the end of the day, it's his career. He's the one wearing the shoes, but I can only wish him all the best," Udeze said.

Adams excited by Venezia project

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Akor Adams impressed in his debut season with LaLiga giants Sevilla | IMAGO

The striker revealed he was attracted by the club's ambition and believes he can play a key role in its future.

"I chose to come here because I see the extraordinary project Venezia is building, and I want to contribute to writing a new chapter in its history," Adams said.

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