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'The entertainment is back' - Iraola backs Liverpool's new-look side despite winless start

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:43 - 29 August 2026
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Andoni Iraola || Imago
Andoni Iraola || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Liverpool manager admitted Liverpool must eliminate their slow starts as they continue rebuilding under his high-pressing philosophy.
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Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola says his rebuilding project is moving in the right direction despite failing to secure a first Premier League victory, insisting his team's improved second-half display against Nottingham Forest offers encouraging signs for the season ahead.

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The Reds battled back from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, extending their unbeaten start but leaving Iraola still searching for his maiden league victory since replacing Arne Slot.

While frustrated by another dropped two points, the former Bournemouth boss believes Liverpool's second-half response reflected the aggressive, high-energy football he is determined to restore.

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Iraola targets Liverpool's return to heavy-metal football

Iraola admitted his team lacked urgency before the break and believes that ultimately cost them victory.

He said, “I think we improved a lot in the second half. We were much more intense, much quicker on the ball, with more sense of urgency. But it's not enough to win the game, and I think we have to blame the first half that we had.

“I think Victor has been very good both games. Everything hasn't been perfect, but he's continued trying all the time, and he's gone again and again and again.”

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He also praised Munoz's defensive contribution alongside his attacking threat.

“I like this a lot from the wingers. He has always been a threat, and also defensively has helped us a lot," he added.

For Iraola, the recurring issue is not resilience but the team's habit of beginning matches below the required intensity.

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He believes Liverpool's problems against Forest stemmed from their work without possession rather than their attacking play.

He added, “In the first half we were being passive without the ball, leaving a lot of distance and becoming a little bit comfortable. When we improved the intensity, we won more duels and started attacking quicker and attacking better. This lack of intensity without the ball has hurt us.”

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