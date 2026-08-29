Manchester United will not match Arsenal's unbeaten record after losing to Hull City

Manchester United will not match Arsenal's unbeaten record after losing to Hull City

Man Utd miss out on Arsenal's record but Liverpool keep hopes alive

Manchester United’s opening day defeat to Hull City means they will not be able to match Arsenal’s record, but Liverpool are still on course.

Manchester United will not have Arsenal’s golden Premier League trophy if they go on to win England’s top flight this season.

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Hull defeat cost Man Utd Arsenal's record

The Red Devils are the most successful team in Premier League history with 13 titles but have never won a golden trophy, as it is only reserved for champions who win the title without losing a game.

That streak will now continue this season, even if they win the league, as they lost on opening day to Hull City. With that defeat, United will not be able to match the Gunners' feat, as they remain the only team in history to win a Premier League title unbeaten.

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Semi Ajayi in the right place at the right time 🤩💥



The Tigers are roaring on their Premier League return 🐯⚽



📺 Stream #HULMUN on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/kZzQQa9uZf — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) August 22, 2026

Arsenal achieved this feat in the 2003/2004 season and have been the only team to ever do so in Premier League history.

However, while the United will not be able to match Arsenal’s feat, Liverpool are still in with a chance this year.

Liverpool and Man City on track

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Although the Reds are yet to win a game two matches into this embryonic season, they are also unbeaten in those games.

Andoni Iraola started their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Newcastle at St James' Park before managing the same result against Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

And breathe... 😅



A rollercoaster second half ends level at Anfield. pic.twitter.com/kuHMivv3Fe — Premier League (@premierleague) August 29, 2026

This keeps the Reds’ unbeaten start to the season, with 36 games left to match Arsenal’s remarkable feat.

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However, Iraola’s men are not the only team unbeaten after two games this season, as Manchester City are also yet to lose.