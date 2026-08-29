Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: Aina and co denied third consecutive Anfield win by late Munoz equaliser

Liverpool were within minutes of being beaten at home by Nottingam Forest

Nottingham Forest were within minutes of securing a third straight win over Liverpool at Anfield before a late goal by the Reds big summer signing Victor Munoz.

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The Tricky Tees twice took the lead, but were pegged back on both occasions by Liverpool, who refused to be beaten at home.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: As it happened

The Reds were shocked early on as Nottingham Forest star Dan Ndoye scored his first Premier League goal for more than a year.

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The Reds thought they had secured a quick equaliser through Florian Wirtz, however, the German’s goal was ruled out for an offside in the build up.

The Reds went into the break 1-0 down, and came out determined to get back on level terms.

The home side eventually found their equaliser after Cody Gakpo broke down the right flank and supplied Alexander Isak with an easy tap in.

Despite being buoyed by the equaliser, Liverpool fell behind a second time after Nottingham Forest were awarded a penalty, which Morgan Gibbs-White duly converted.