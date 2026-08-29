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Osimhen to Arsenal: Transfer expert delivers final update on Super Eagles star

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 17:18 - 29 August 2026
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Arsenal give Osimhen contract conditions for possible transfer
Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has delivered a definitive update on the rumours linking Victor Osimhen with a move to Arsenal this summer.
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The Italian transfer expert shut down speculation that the Super Eagles striker could be heading to the Premier League champions, insisting that Arsenal never held formal talks with Galatasaray over the Nigerian forward.

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“Many of you have been inquiring about Victor Osimhen for weeks, not just today, asking if he could be a target for Arsenal and whether Arsenal are in discussions with him. This is not true, guys,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Arsenal have never opened negotiations for Osimhen for one reason: Osimhen is not going anywhere.

"He is a crucial part of Galatasaray’s strategy. Osimhen is not for sale.”

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Romano added that the striker was never considered a realistic option for Arsenal or any other club at this stage.

“Osimhen was never regarded as an option for any club because he cannot leave. He is content at Galatasaray. Galatasaray values Osimhen highly. They currently possess some exceptional players and have a fantastic squad.

Osimhen in action for Galatasaray
Osimhen in action for Galatasaray

“For Victor Osimhen to leave at this point will make no sense. Osimhen is staying. I think those rumours were just because Arsenal and Galatasaray were talking about Martinelli, but Martinelli didn’t want to go to Turkey,” he explained.

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Osimhen has started the new season strongly, scoring four goals in his first two Super Lig matches, and remains central to Galatasaray’s plans as they look to defend their title.

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