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2026 FIBA WWC: D’Tigress handed ‘Group of Death’ with world number two France

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 12:05 - 22 April 2026
Nigeria’s D’Tigress have been drawn into a tough Group B for the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.
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Nigeria’s women's basketball team D’Tigress face a big challenge after being drawn into Group B for the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup, where they will battle France, Hungary, and South Korea.

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The draw, conducted on Tuesday in Berlin, sets up early tests against strong opposition for Rena Wakama’s side.

D'Tigress drawn in tough group at FIBA WWC

France enter as clear favourites to top the group, boasting one of the most talented rosters in international women’s basketball.

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D'Tigress, currently ranked 8th in the FIBA world rankings, will look to carry that continental dominance onto the world stage when the tournament tips off in September.

Nigeria's D'Tigress at the 2025 Women's AfroBasket.

They secured qualification by winning the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title for a record fifth consecutive time. However, consistency at the global level remains a key challenge for the team.

In the other groups, hosts Germany will take on Japan, Spain, and Mali in Group A.

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Group C features a competitive line-up of Belgium, Australia, Puerto Rico, and Turkey, while the defending champions, USA, headline Group D alongside China, Czech Republic, and Italy.

The 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup is scheduled to take place in Berlin, Germany, from 4 September to 13 September 2026.

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