Nigeria move up in the latest FIFA ranking, stay ahead of Ghana and South Africa

Nigeria remain ahead of their African rivals in the latest global rankings released by FIFA on Tuesday.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are now the 36th-best team in the world following the latest FIFA ranking that was released on Tuesday.

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Nigeria move up in FIFA ranking, despite lack of games

The Super Falcons were ranked 37th in the previous ranking but moved up one spot in the latest one.

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The ten-time African champions also remain the number one nation on the continent ahead of South Africa (58) and Ghana (59) in second and third place, respectively.

Super Falcons are now ranked 36th in the world . Image: Pooja X

Justine Madugu’s ladies moved up despite failing to register a single minute of game time in this month’s international break.

That decision not to take advantage of the break led to a backlash against the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

The NFF failed to organise friendly games for the team during the last edition, as they prepare to defend their continental title in Morocco this summer.

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Spain remain World No. 1

As for the overall ranking, world champions Spain remain the number-one-ranked nation ahead of the United States.

The Three Lionesses of England, who beat Spain in their UEFA Nations League encounter during the last international break, are third, ahead of Germany and Japan, who are fourth and fifth, respectively.

Spain women football team remain the best team in the world | credit: Imago

Brazil are sixth, ahead of France, while Sweden, Canada and the Netherlands round out the rest of the top ten.

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