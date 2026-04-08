Rasheedat Ajibade berates NFF for poor WAFCON preparation after Super Eagles announcement

Rasheedat Ajibade, the Super Falcons' captain, expressed her frustration over the lacklustre preparation for the WAFCON.

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade blew hot in a series of rants on her social media page criticising the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over inadequate preparation for the 2026 WAFCON and 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Ajibade said

Ajibade shared a screenshot of what appeared to be a conversation she had with an NFF official, during which she was informally told that the Super Falcons camp opens on April 11.

Rasheedat Ajibade shared a conversation with who appears to be an NFF official || Image credit: Instagram

Advertisement

Advertisement

She went off on the individual, decrying the failure of the Federation to officially announce the date of the camp opening or the preparatory friendlies for the international window.

The April international window in women’s football runs from April 7th to 18th. With the rescheduled AFCON set for 26 July–16 August, the break provides a crucial opportunity for Justin Madugu to prepare his team for the competition.

While there have been unofficial reports of a friendly against Cape Verde, there has been no confirmation of the fixture, date or venue.

Rasheedat Ajibade on Instagram || Image credit: Instagram

What’s worse? The federation announced the Super Eagles' participation in this year’s Unity Cup, a four-nation exhibition tournament against Jamaica, Zimbabwe, and India at Charlton Athletic’s The Valley stadium between May 26 and May 30.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The announcement appears to have enraged Ajibade and some of her Super Falcons teammates, like Chiamaka Nnadozie—who reacted sarcastically on Instagram—as it showed a clear disparity in the treatment of Nigeria’s two senior football teams.

“We are not just preparing for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations; we are also fighting for World Cup qualification,” Ajibade’s rant continued.