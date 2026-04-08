Super Falcons step up WAFCON prep with Cape Verde friendlies

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will play friendly matches against Cape Verde as part of preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are set to intensify preparations for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations with a series of friendly matches against Cape Verde women's national team later this month.

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Super Falcons players || Imago

The fixtures, expected to take place during the next FIFA international window, will provide match fitness and tactical refinement, although exact dates and venues are yet to be confirmed.

Building momentum after Cameroon tests

The friendlies follow Nigeria’s recent double-header against Cameroon, where the Super Falcons tested their squad depth and tactical flexibility.

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With the rescheduled WAFCON tournament now set to kick off in July, the coaching staff is eager to build cohesion within the squad and refine strategies ahead of the continental showdown.

Group C challenge awaits Nigeria

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The Super Falcons, Africa’s most successful women’s team, will be aiming to reclaim continental dominance against a new wave of emerging sides.

For Cape Verde, the friendlies represent a vital opportunity to prepare for their first-ever appearance at the WAFCON.

They have been drawn in Group D alongside Cameroon, Ghana and Mali.

Beyond continental glory, the 2026 WAFCON will also serve as Africa’s qualifying tournament for the FIFA Women's World Cup, set to be held in Brazil next year.

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