Super Falcons star Nnadozie’s heroics against Arsenal lift Brighton to superb milestone

Nigeria's Chiamaka Nnadozie stood between Arsenal and a place in the FA Cup semi-finals

It was a night of Nigerian brilliance in England as Chiamaka Nnadozie delivered a sensational performance to stun Arsenal Women.

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Nnadozie’s masterclass silences Arsenal at home

From the very first whistle, Nnadozie looked unbeatable. The Super Falcons star stood tall between the posts, frustrating Arsenal’s attackers and setting the tone for a famous 2-0 victory at Meadow Park.

Her performance was nothing short of extraordinary. Early in the game, she produced a sharp diving save to deny Mariona Caldentey, but it was her reflex stop against Smilla Holmberg that truly defined the night.

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When Chloe Kelly delivered a perfect cross, Holmberg looked certain to score from close range—only for Nnadozie to pull off a stunning save.

As Arsenal pushed harder in desperation, the Nigerian goalkeeper remained composed, even tipping away a powerful late effort from Laia Codina to preserve a well-earned clean sheet.

While goals from Madison Haley and Caitlin Hayes sealed the result, it was Nnadozie who laid the foundation for Brighton’s famous win.

Historic win piles misery on Arsenal

Beyond the result, Brighton’s victory marked a significant milestone. They became the first team to beat Arsenal by two or more goals at home since Aston Villa Women in May 2023, ending an incredible 57-game run where the Gunners had avoided such defeats.

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The loss also completed a miserable weekend for Arsenal, following the men’s FA Cup exit under Mikel Arteta just 24 hours earlier.

For Brighton, however, it was a statement performance, disciplined, clinical, and inspired by a goalkeeper in world-class form.