Are they playing AFCON — Nnazodie aims dig at NFF after Unity Cup announcement for Super Eagles

Super Falcons shotstopper Chiamaka Nnadozie employed sarcasm in criticising the NFF's poor preparation ahead of the WAFCON.

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has taken to her Instagram story to sarcastically criticise the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for the unacceptable level of preparations ahead of the WAFCON.

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What Nnadozie said

Her reaction directly followed the NFF's official announcement today, Wednesday, April 8, confirming that the Super Eagles will travel to London to participate in the 2026 Unity Cup.

Eric Chelle’s team are officially scheduled to play a four-nation exhibition tournament against Jamaica, Zimbabwe, and India at Charlton Athletic’s The Valley stadium between May 26 and May 30.

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Sharing the announcement on her story, the Brighton & Hove Albion shot-stopper added a caption, saying, “So Eagles get another AFCON for July?”

Nnadozie's post stems from the deep frustration within the women's camp: while the federation has proactively secured concrete dates, opponents, and a European venue for the men's non-competitive fixtures, they have completely failed to officially announce any confirmed dates or venues for the Super Falcons' crucial preparatory friendlies ahead of the impending Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The 25-year-old, three-time CAF Women's Goalkeeper of the Year comments are the latest line of criticism meted out against the chronically haphazard administration of women's football in Nigeria.