The Super Falcons are not NFF’s top priority

The Super Falcons are being treated like second-class citizens despite their success on the continent.

Growing up, I always strove to succeed in every task I took on because I knew that if I succeeded, I would be rewarded, which would motivate me to do more.

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For the NFF, Super Falcons don't matter

That has always been what I believe – successful people should be rewarded. However, I do not think that is true for every successful entity, particularly the Super Falcons.

The Super Falcons are the most successful national team in African football (men's and women's categories) with 10 titles, even if we do not count the 2 titles they won earlier.

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However, despite their success on the continent, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the organisation that should always support them, has consistently treated the most successful team in Africa like second-class citizens.

The Super Falcons celebrate winning their 10th WAFCON title | Credit: Instagram

The Super Falcons have consistently faced challenges with the NFF, ranging from payment disputes to bonus rows. While these issues remain, another one arose recently after the NFF failed to organise games for the team during this international break.

With just two months before the WAFCON starts, preparation should be underway for the Falcons' title defence. However, it appears the NFF do not care about that after they failed to arrange games for the team.

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NFF sabotaging Super Falcons WAFCON hopes

Initially, reports indicated that the body had secured games against Cape Verde and Togo, but those two teams were last-minute options. However, they eventually withdrew because they did not want to get embarrassed, leaving the NFF in disgrace.

Although it’s understandable why Cape Verde and Togo pulled out, that should not have been the case if the NFF had done its job.

Knowing there was always going to be an international break this month, the NFF should have had teams in place to face the Falcons instead of looking for last-minute options.

Super Falcons players will probably go to WAFCON without warmup games. Image: Pooja X

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What is even more embarrassing for the NFF is that the best they could get were Cape Verde and Togo.

No offence to those countries, but the Super Falcons should be competing against the top tier of women's football. They are the most successful team in African football and should be looking to play teams that could raise their level.

In addition, considering that the WAFCON serves as a qualification for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, the Super Falcons deserve better than Cape Verde and Togo.

The last time they played a friendly match against a decent team was last year, when they faced the Portuguese women's team.

They also played two matches against Cameroon earlier this year, which is why the lack of games during this break is hard to fathom and embarrassing for the NFF. Even countries that did not qualify for the WAFCON are playing games this month, thanks to the FIFA Series.

For example, Kenya’s Harambee Starlets are participating in the FIFA series, where they will face Australia. Also, Malawi, one of Nigeria’s WAFCON opponents this year, played the Matildas, even though they lost 5-0.

What even makes this current situation more annoying for Nigeria is that it looks like the NFF is actively trying to sabotage the Super Falcons intentionally.

The same body that was unable to secure friendly games for the Falcons was able to secure four matches for the Nigerian men’s national team in May and June, which is ridiculous considering the Super Eagles are not preparing for any major tournament after missing out on the World Cup.

The Super Eagles' next major tournament is next year in June, yet they are set to play in the Unity Cup this May and friendly games against Portugal and Poland in June.

Meanwhile, the same organisation cannot arrange games for the Super Falcons, whose WAFCON defence starts in June.