Messi gave me sleepless nights — Real Madrid legend Casillas admits

Real Madrid and Spain legend Iker Casillas has revealed that Lionel Messi is his toughest ever opponent.

The iconic goalkeeper, who enjoyed a glittering 16-year senior career at the Bernabeu and captained Spain to World Cup and European Championship glory, faced some of football's greatest attackers during his prime.

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Yet none troubled him quite like the Argentine superstar. Casillas came up against Messi on 26 occasions and conceded 17 goals to him, the most by any player in his career.

Iker Casillas | Imago

Lionel Messi (Argentina), Top 10 FIFA World Cup all-time goal scorers || Imago

Messi even scored both of the only two hat-tricks Casillas ever shipped in more than 1,000 senior appearances.

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Casillas picks Messi as hardest ever opponent

While Casillas was a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo for several seasons at Real Madrid and only faced him a handful of times at international level when Ronaldo represented Portugal, it was Messi who consistently caused him the most problems.

"The striker that gave me sleepless nights? Messi," Casillas said.

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When asked who was tougher between Messi and Cristiano, he added, "I never had to face Cristiano at club level, though I did play against him with Portugal, but I think Messi was harder."

🇪🇸 Iker Casillas on his toughest opponent: "The striker that gave me sleepless nights? Messi.



"Was Messi or Cristiano harder to face? I never had to face Cristiano at club level, though I did play against him with Portugal, but I think Messi was harder." pic.twitter.com/Kpeq61B89V — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) June 5, 2026

Casillas is far from alone in his assessment. His words have been echoed by countless current and former players over the years, as Messi has tormented some of the greatest goalkeepers the game has ever seen, from Gianluigi Buffon and Petr Cech to Alisson Becker and beyond.