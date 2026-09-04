Report links Messi's 'close friend' and former Barcelona star to drug trafficking ring

The former Argentina international was implicated in an investigation into a drug ring

Sergio Agüero has reportedly come under investigation by Argentine federal authorities over alleged links to an international drug trafficking organisation.

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However, the former Manchester City and Argentina striker’s legal representatives insist that no partnership was ever established and that all proposals from the individuals involved were rejected.

Agüero linked to alleged cartel investigation

According to reports from Argentine judicial sources, investigators are examining alleged communications between Agüero and a criminal network connected to the arrest of former Independiente leader Pablo “Bebote” Álvarez.

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Federal court files overseen by Judge Pablo Yadarola reportedly contain encrypted messages, audio recordings and documents relating to discussions between the organisation and Agüero.

The network is accused of smuggling synthetic drugs from Spain and trafficking cocaine from Bolivia, allegedly using commercial companies to disguise and launder illicit proceeds.

Investigators reportedly believe the group sought to use Agüero’s global profile to establish a ticketing platform called “KRÜ TICKETS”, linked to his esports organisation, KRÜ Esports.

Wiretaps from April 2026 allegedly indicate that members of the organisation met with Agüero to discuss the proposed venture, while promotional material and logos were also reportedly prepared.

Agüero's camp denies any business relationship

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Despite the allegations, Agüero’s representatives have strongly rejected any suggestion that the former footballer entered into a formal business relationship with the criminal network.

His legal team acknowledged that Agüero received commercial proposals from the individuals under investigation but said the projects were rejected after a routine background check. According to his representatives, communication with the individuals was subsequently terminated and no formal partnership ever materialised.

The investigation therefore centres on alleged contacts and proposed business dealings rather than an established commercial relationship, with Agüero’s camp maintaining that the former striker had no involvement in the criminal activities under investigation.