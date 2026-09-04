Galatasaray survive unfortunate Osimhen injury in chaotic five-goal thriller vs Basaksehir

Galatasaray secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Super Lig Matchweek 4. Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara proved to be the ultimate hero after the defending champions lost main man Victor Osimhen to a crushing first-half injury.

Osimhen Highs and Lows: Victor Osimhen opened the scoring in the 16th minute with his sixth goal of the season before being forced off with a suspected muscle injury in the 32nd minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Second-Half Anarchy: Basaksehir equalised twice via an Eldor Shomurodov penalty and a Davinson Sanchez own goal, briefly cancelling out Lucas Torreira's clinical strike.

Stoppage-Time Salvation: After Umut Bozok was sent off for the hosts, Brazilian star Gabriel Sara struck a sensational 91st-minute winner to seal all three points.

Galatasaray survived an absolute emotional rollercoaster across town tonight, proving they possess the gritty DNA of true champions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Okan Buruk's men dug incredibly deep to pull off a sensational 3-2 victory over a stubborn Istanbul Basaksehir side at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium.

In what will go down as an early candidate for match of the season, the Super Lig leaders had to navigate a toxic combination of catastrophic injury heartbreak, self-inflicted defensive wounds, and a chaotic late red card before securing a vital three points to maintain their flawless stance at the top of the table.

Her şeye rağmen 3 puan bizim! 💪



Maç sonucu: Başakşehir FK 2-3 Galatasaray 👏#İBFKvGS pic.twitter.com/h3OGjHHSQF — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) September 4, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Osimhen Show Cut Short by Cruel Twist

The match started exactly according to script for the visitors, with Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen continuing his white-hot streak.

In the 16th minute, the 27-year-old forward sent the travelling fans into absolute raptures, turning home a brilliant finish to log his sixth competitive goal of the season.

However, the stadium fell dead silent just a quarter of an hour later. In the 32nd minute, Osimhen went down clutching his leg and was forced straight off the pitch, replaced by Barıs Alper Yılmaz.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The crushing blow completely disrupted Galatasaray's attacking rhythm, sending the side into the halftime interval completely shell-shocked.

Second-Half Anarchy at the Fatih Terim Stadium

With the beast officially contained, Basaksehir grew into the game and unlocked total chaos in the second half. The hosts found their equaliser in the 66th minute when Eldor Shomurodov coolly converted from the penalty spot following a clumsy challenge in the box.

Galatasaray responded like wounded lions, fighting back just five minutes later as combative midfielder Lucas Torreira ghosted into the area to fire the champions back ahead in the 71st minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the drama was far from over. In the 76th minute, a horror miscommunication in the visitors' backline saw centre-back Davinson Sánchez turn the ball into his own net, gifting Başakşehir a shocking 2-2 lifeline.

READ THIS ALSO: Alex Iwobi looks to smash a legendary Premier League record this weekend when Fulham lock horns with Crystal Palace.

Galatasaray bitti demeden bitmez! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/AlSjJeG7ez — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) September 4, 2026

Gabriel Sara Seals It After Late Red Card

Advertisement

Advertisement

The physical nature of the Istanbul derby boiled over in the 78th minute when Basaksehir forward Umut Bozok was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge, completely tilting the momentum back to the champions.

Facing ten men, Galatasaray threw absolutely everything forward into the dying embers of the match. The relentless pressure finally paid off in the 91st minute of stoppage time.