Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Mbappe missed penalty proves costly as Los Blancos suffer first defeat

Advantage Barcelona in the LALIGA title race as Real Betis hand Barcelona first defeat.

A brilliant strike from Troy Parrott was enough to condemn Real Madrid to their first defeat of the LALIGA season, as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Real Betis.

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Parrott's strike came in the 81st minute, seemingly the winner, before Carlos Espi scored in the 89th minute. However, the goal was ruled out for offside.

The 15-time UCL winners were presented with another opportunity via the penalty spot; however, Mbappe missed from the spot, sending Jose Mourinho's side down the path of their first league defeat.

Key match details

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The first half was a tense and tightly contested affair, defined more by physical battles than clear-cut chances. Real Madrid's star-studded attack, featuring Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, and Jude Bellingham, failed to find a rhythm against Betis' disciplined shape.

Frustration began to show just before the halftime whistle, as both Vinícius and Arda Güler were shown yellow cards in stoppage time.

Searching for a spark, Mourinho made sweeping changes around the hour mark, introducing Bernardo Silva, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Yan Diomandé to the fray. However, it was a substitution from Pellegrini that ultimately changed the game.

In the 81st minute, Betis substitute Troy Parrott, who had entered the pitch less than fifteen minutes earlier, found a crucial breakthrough to give the hosts a shock 1-0 lead.

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Real Madrid responded with a desperate late siege, leading to absolute chaos in the final minutes. In the 88th minute, Los Blancos thought they had snatched an equaliser, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review.

The drama peaked deep into stoppage time when the visitors were awarded a golden opportunity to salvage a point from the penalty spot. Mbappé stepped up in the 93rd minute, but the French superstar shockingly failed to convert his spot-kick.

Moments later, a final VAR review dismissed a second penalty appeal for Madrid, cementing the famous victory for Real Betis.

What the result means

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For Real Madrid, the defeat marks the first blemish of the Mourinho era this season, halting their three-game winning streak. Failing to take any points away from a difficult trip to Andalusia exposes vulnerabilities in their ability to grind out results against organised opponents.

They must quickly shake off the disappointment of this late collapse as they prepare for their impending UEFA Champions League opener against Inter.