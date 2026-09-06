Advertisement

Alonso explains why Caicedo missed Chelsea's defeat to Arsenal

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 21:22 - 06 September 2026
Alonso says Moises Caicedo will likely be brought back too soon.
Advertisement

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has admitted the club may have brought Moises Caicedo back too quickly as the midfielder continues his recovery from a recurring injury concern.

Advertisement

The Blues boss offered a cautious fitness update on the player after Chelsea's 2-1 Premier League defeat to Arsenal.

Caicedo's absence at the Emirates Stadium raised fresh questions about his condition after he was forced off early in Chelsea's previous match against Brighton.

Advertisement

Caicedo did not travel with the squad for Sunday's London derby, with Romeo Lavia and Reece James filling the midfield roles in his absence.

The Ecuadorian sustained an injury in the 14th minute against Brighton, prompting Chelsea's medical staff to conduct a thorough assessment.

“I don't want to make the same mistake again” - Alonso

Speaking after the Arsenal defeat, Alonso acknowledged that Chelsea may have been too eager to reintroduce the midfielder.

Advertisement

Rather than setting a firm return date, the Spaniard emphasised the importance of managing the player's workload properly.

He said, “Not longer term, but it is about assessing the risk. Probably last week we took him too early, and I don't want to make the same mistake again.”

Caicedo is expected to miss Chelsea's League Cup clash against Leeds United on Wednesday.

The Chelsea boss added that his main focus is all about securing victories on the pitch.

Advertisement

He added, "My clear priority is to win games and it is easier when you don’t concede. This is something that we need to address. But it’s a new era here and I’m happy with my players, happy with the attitude."

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Onuachu outshines Salah but compounds Super Eagles crisis
Football
06.09.2026
Onuachu outshines Salah but compounds Super Eagles crisis
Super Falcons turn to Olympic dream after WAFCON disappointment
Super Falcons
06.09.2026
Super Falcons turn to Olympic dream after WAFCON disappointment
Super-sub Chukwueze delivers again but Juventus strike late to deny Amorim's men
Football
06.09.2026
Super-sub Chukwueze delivers again but Juventus strike late to deny Amorim's men
Alonso explains why Caicedo missed Chelsea's defeat to Arsenal
Premier League
06.09.2026
Alonso explains why Caicedo missed Chelsea's defeat to Arsenal
That's why Arsenal will not win UCL — Gunners legend makes bold prediction
Football
06.09.2026
That's why Arsenal will not win UCL — Gunners legend makes bold prediction
'A joy to watch' - Arteta hails Arsenal after comeback win over Chelsea
Premier League
06.09.2026
'A joy to watch' - Arteta hails Arsenal after comeback win over Chelsea