Alonso explains why Caicedo missed Chelsea's defeat to Arsenal

Alonso says Moises Caicedo will likely be brought back too soon.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has admitted the club may have brought Moises Caicedo back too quickly as the midfielder continues his recovery from a recurring injury concern.

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The Blues boss offered a cautious fitness update on the player after Chelsea's 2-1 Premier League defeat to Arsenal.

Caicedo's absence at the Emirates Stadium raised fresh questions about his condition after he was forced off early in Chelsea's previous match against Brighton.

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Caicedo did not travel with the squad for Sunday's London derby, with Romeo Lavia and Reece James filling the midfield roles in his absence.

The Ecuadorian sustained an injury in the 14th minute against Brighton, prompting Chelsea's medical staff to conduct a thorough assessment.

“I don't want to make the same mistake again” - Alonso

Speaking after the Arsenal defeat, Alonso acknowledged that Chelsea may have been too eager to reintroduce the midfielder.

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Rather than setting a firm return date, the Spaniard emphasised the importance of managing the player's workload properly.

He said, “Not longer term, but it is about assessing the risk. Probably last week we took him too early, and I don't want to make the same mistake again.”

Caicedo is expected to miss Chelsea's League Cup clash against Leeds United on Wednesday.

The Chelsea boss added that his main focus is all about securing victories on the pitch.

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He added, "My clear priority is to win games and it is easier when you don’t concede. This is something that we need to address. But it’s a new era here and I’m happy with my players, happy with the attitude."