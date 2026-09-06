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Continental Fortunes: Nigerian champions struggled, relegated club dominated in Africa

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 19:59 - 06 September 2026
Rangers players celebrating against SOBEMAP. Image (Pooja X)
Rangers players celebrating against SOBEMAP. Image (Pooja X)
Rangers drew 1-1 with AS SOBEMAP, while El-Kanemi Warriors defeated UDIB 3-0 in their Continental engagement first-leg clash on Sunday.
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The Nigeria premier Football League champions, Rangers International endured frustration in the CAF Champions League after surrendering a home lead against AS SOBEMAP, while El-Kanemi Warriors took a giant step towards the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup with a commanding 3-0 victory over UDIB.

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It was a tale of two performances for Nigeria's representatives on Sunday, with one side left facing a difficult away assignment and the other carrying a comfortable advantage into the return leg.

Rangers held after home lead slips away

Rangers International were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against AS SOBEMAP of Benin Republic in the first leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary-round tie.

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The encounter was played at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta, which is serving as the Flying Antelopes' temporary home while the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu undergoes renovation.

The Nigerian champions looked on course for victory when defender Chidozie continued his impressive scoring run by putting Rangers ahead.

However, the visitors responded quickly as Emmanuel Ali found the equaliser, silencing the home crowd and leaving Fidelis Ilechukwu's side unable to restore their advantage.

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The result means Rangers now face a crucial second leg in Benin Republic on September 11, where only a strong performance will keep their continental hopes alive.

El-Kanemi Warriors take firm control

While Rangers struggled to convert home advantage into victory, El-Kanemi Warriors delivered one of Nigeria's standout continental performances of the weekend.

The Maiduguri-based side defeated União Desportiva Internacional de Bissau (UDIB) 3-0 in their CAF Confederation Cup first-leg clash in Ikenne.

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El-Kanemi broke the deadlock shortly after the restart before adding two more goals to complete a dominant second-half display.

The convincing victory leaves the Nigerian side firmly in control of the tie ahead of next week's return fixture in Guinea-Bissau.

Mixed Weekend for Nigeria's Continental Representatives

Sunday's results highlighted the contrasting fortunes of Nigeria's clubs competing in African competitions.

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Rangers must now overcome a difficult away challenge to stay alive in the CAF Champions League, while El-Kanemi Warriors will travel with confidence, knowing their three-goal cushion puts them within touching distance of qualification.

Earlier, Shooting Stars defeated CS Sfaxien 1-0 in the CAF Confederation Cup in Abeokuta, while Rivers United drew with San Pedro in the CAF Champions League campaign in Ivory Coast.

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