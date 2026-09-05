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Rivers United earn draw against San Pedro in CAF Champions League opener

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 21:29 - 05 September 2026
Rivers United fought back from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw against San Pedro in the first leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary-round tie.
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Rivers United made a promising start to their CAF Champions League campaign after battling to a 1-1 draw against Ivorian side San Pedro in the first leg of their preliminary round tie on Saturday.

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The encounter at the Laurent Pokou Stadium was closely contested. After a goalless opening 45 minutes, San Pedro finally broke the deadlock 11 minutes into the second half.

Issouf Dosso took advantage of a defensive mistake by Rivers United to put the hosts ahead and place the Nigerian side under pressure.

Finidi George's side found their reward in the 69th minute when substitute Iyowuna Douglas displayed impressive composure inside the San Pedro penalty area.

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Douglas kept his cool to finish the opportunity and restore parity for the visitors, giving Rivers United a valuable away result.

Decisive second leg in Uyo

Rivers United will welcome San Pedro to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo next Sunday for the decisive second leg.

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With the tie finely balanced at 1-1, Rivers United know victory at home would send them through to the next round of the CAF Champions League preliminary stage.

Finidi George's team will also be encouraged by their ability to recover from conceding first and avoid defeat away from home.

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