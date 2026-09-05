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Nigeria qualify for 2027 U-19 Women's Cricket World Cup

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 21:09 - 05 September 2026
Nigeria's Junior YellowGreens beat Zimbabwe by four runs to qualify for the 2027 ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup.
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Nigeria's Junior YellowGreens have booked their place at the 2027 ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup after defeating Zimbabwe by four runs in a thrilling Africa qualifier final in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

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The Nigerian junior women's cricket team produced a flawless campaign to secure qualification, completing the week-long tournament unbeaten and earning a second consecutive appearance at the global competition.

The qualification was confirmed after the Junior YellowGreens held their nerve against Zimbabwe in a tense final at the TCA Cricket Arena on Saturday.

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Nigeria hold off Zimbabwe in final

The final went down to the wire, with Nigeria eventually securing a narrow four-run victory to seal their ticket to the 2027 ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup.

It was the perfect ending to an outstanding tournament for the Junior YellowGreens, who won all five of their matches in Tanzania.

Nigeria had earlier defeated Uganda, Malawi, Tanzania and Rwanda before facing Zimbabwe in the decisive encounter.

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The Junior YellowGreens made history by featuring at the inaugural ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup in 2025. Their back-to-back qualification underlines the growing development of women's cricket at youth level in the country.

NSC congratulates Nigeria's Young Cricketers

Following the dramatic victory, the National Sports Commission (NSC) congratulated the players, coaches and officials for their impressive performance.

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The commission praised the team for representing Nigeria with distinction and maintaining an unbeaten record throughout the African qualifying tournament.

The success also provides another boost for Nigerian cricket, with the Junior YellowGreens now set to turn their attention towards preparations for the global tournament in 2027.

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