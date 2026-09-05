They are key - Chelsea legend shares winning blueprint before Arsenal derby
Chelsea legend John Terry has outlined how the Blues can hurt Arsenal in Sunday's Premier League showdown, insisting Alonso's side has the pace and attacking quality to unsettle one of England's toughest defensive units.
Rather than trying to force attacks through the middle, Terry wants Chelsea's forwards to stretch Arsenal's defence by attacking the wide areas and exploiting the spaces left behind by the Gunners' adventurous full-backs.
Terry's tactical advice for Chelsea
Speaking to Chelsea's official media channels, Terry said Arsenal's central defenders become far more vulnerable when they are dragged away from their preferred positions.
According to the former England international, Chelsea's wide attackers should focus on running into the channels and forcing Arsenal's centre-backs into uncomfortable situations.
“How do you expose these centre-halves? Down the channels and down the outside,” Terry explained.
Terry singled out Pedro Neto, Estevao, and Morgan Rogers as players capable of turning the match in Chelsea's favour.
🚨John Terry on how Chelsea can beat Arsenal on Sunday.— Arsenal Chizzy (@ArsenalChizzy_) September 5, 2026
🎙️Reporter:⁰“John, what do you think Chelsea need to do to expose Arsenal’s defence?”
🗣️John Terry:⁰“If I’m Chelsea, I’m looking to attack the areas Arsenal’s centre-backs don’t want to defend.
You don’t want them… pic.twitter.com/kaHhjfG5hK
Their pace, direct running and ability to attack defenders one-on-one, he argued, make them ideal weapons against Arsenal's defensive setup.
He said, “We're really strong in terms of Neto, Estêvão and Morgan Rogers. I think that's going to be really key. If you get to 60 or 70 minutes, you want to drag the centre-backs out of those central positions where they're really comfortable.”