Arsenal vs Chelsea: Arteta reacts to Chelsea's rugby training tactics before London derby

Arteta has dismissed the attention surrounding Chelsea's rugby-style training drills ahead of Sunday's London derby.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has brushed aside suggestions that Chelsea's use of rugby tackle pads in training is an unusual tactic, insisting the equipment is widely used across football as both London clubs prepare for Sunday's Premier League showdown at the Emirates Stadium.

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The build-up to this weekend's blockbuster London derby has taken an unexpected twist after Chelsea's training methods sparked widespread debate.

Photos from the Blues' Cobham training ground showed players charging into large rugby tackle pads, also known as crash pads or tackle shields, prompting speculation that Chelsea were specifically preparing for Arsenal's fearsome set-piece routines. But Arteta was quick to downplay the narrative.

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“Everybody Uses Those Pads” - Arteta

Speaking during his pre-match press conference on Friday, the Arsenal boss dismissed any suggestion that Chelsea had unveiled a secret weapon ahead of the derby.

“That's something that a lot of clubs use; we use those pads as well. Everybody uses those pads in circuits. I think that's something very, very common,” Arteta said.

Chelsea's training session attracted attention after images emerged of Joao Pedro, Valentin Barco, Pep Chavarria, and Josh Acheampong holding tackle shields while teammates crashed into them during physical drills.

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The exercises are designed to simulate the heavy contact and aerial duels players face inside the penalty area.

They are particularly relevant against Arsenal, whose set-piece routines have become one of the Premier League's most effective attacking weapons.

Reports also indicated that former All Black rugby star Willie Isa played a role in overseeing parts of the session, bringing rugby expertise into Chelsea's preparations.

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Chelsea's focus on physical preparation is no surprise, given Arsenal's remarkable record in dead-ball situations.

Last season, the Gunners scored 22 Premier League goals from set pieces, making them the division's most dangerous team from corners and free kicks.