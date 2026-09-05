Good news for Eric Chelle as Super Eagles star returns as Coventry face Manchester City

Super Eagles star is back in Coventry City's squad for Saturday's Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Super Eagles star Frank Onyeka is back in contention for Coventry City's daunting Premier League trip to Manchester City after recovering from injury.

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The Super Eagles star missed Coventry's defeat to Hull City but has now recovered and is available for selection as Frank Lampard's side looks to upset the Premier League giants.

Lampard confirms Onyeka's availability

Speaking to Coventry Live, Lampard delivered encouraging news when asked about Onyeka's fitness. “He is available for today.”

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The Nigerian midfielder had started Coventry's Premier League campaign by playing the full 90 minutes in their opening-day defeat to reigning champions Arsenal before sitting out the Hull fixture.

His return gives Lampard another experienced option in midfield as the newly promoted side prepares for one of the league's toughest away trips.

Lampard acknowledged the scale of the challenge facing Coventry against a Manchester City side packed with world-class talent.

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The former Chelsea boss admitted his team would enter many matches this season as underdogs but believes such fixtures are important learning opportunities for a squad adjusting to Premier League football.

“You know the high, high talent level that they have. It will be a big challenge for us, but also a good challenge for us to go and see what we can do there,” Lampard said.

He revealed that Coventry's preparations have focused on limiting City's strengths while identifying areas where his team can cause problems.

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He added. “We've worked on all the threats of Manchester City, and we've worked on where we feel we can give them problems when at our best.”