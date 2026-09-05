Advertisement

He hasn't played - Andoni Iraola urges patience with Bradley Barcola after Liverpool debut

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:28 - 05 September 2026
Bradley Barcola made an encouraging Liverpool debut during the Reds' 2-0 Premier League victory over Ipswich.
Advertisement

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola believes Bradley Barcola showed encouraging signs on his first appearance for the Reds but insists the club's record signing will need time to fully settle into his new surroundings.

Advertisement

The French winger made his first appearance for the Reds during Friday night's 2-0 Premier League victory over Ipswich Town, coming off the bench for the final 26 minutes.

While Barcola's debut offered glimpses of the quality that convinced Liverpool to invest heavily in him, Andoni Iraola believes patience will be essential as the 24-year-old adapts to his new teammates and playing style.

Advertisement

Encouraging first impression

Barcola joined Liverpool from Paris Saint-Germain in a blockbuster deal reportedly worth up to £123 million, making him one of the club's biggest-ever signings.

Although he only featured in the closing stages against Ipswich, Iraola felt the winger's movement and creativity were immediately evident.

“I think he had good minutes. I think he has a very good pass,” the Liverpool manager told Sky Sports after the match.

Advertisement

Despite the positive debut, Iraola admitted there were moments when Liverpool's attackers failed to spot Barcola's intelligent movement.

He added, “In a counter, a couple of times we didn't find him, so we will have to learn these kinds of movements because he will be in behind, threatening all the time.”

Iraola also revealed that Liverpool will carefully manage the Frenchman's workload as he works his way back to full match sharpness.

Advertisement

Barcola had not played a competitive club match since returning from international duty following the World Cup, making his gradual introduction a deliberate decision.

He said, “He hasn't played any competitive minutes since the World Cup, so we have to be a little bit more careful. I think he has been very good.”

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
He hasn't played - Andoni Iraola urges patience with Bradley Barcola after Liverpool debut
Premier League
05.09.2026
He hasn't played - Andoni Iraola urges patience with Bradley Barcola after Liverpool debut
Bet of the Day: Top Saturday Football Picks You Shouldn’t Miss
Bet Of The Day
05.09.2026
Bet of the Day: Top Saturday Football Picks You Shouldn’t Miss
Ex-NFF board member asks for equality after new Chelle contract
Premier League
05.09.2026
Good news for Eric Chelle as Super Eagles star returns as Coventry face Manchester City
Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Mbappe missed penalty proves costly as Los Blancos suffer first defeat
Football
04.09.2026
Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Mbappe missed penalty proves costly as Los Blancos suffer first defeat
Premier League: Isak double hands Liverpool first win of the season
Football
04.09.2026
Premier League: Isak double hands Liverpool first win of the season
'He is a winner' – Maresca hails Enzo Fernandez after club-record move
Premier League
04.09.2026
'He is a winner' – Maresca hails Enzo Fernandez after club-record move