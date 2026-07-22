"You'll get punished" - Onyeka warns Coventry City players ahead of EPL clash with Arsenal

Nigerian international Frank Onyeka has issued a stark warning to his Coventry City teammates, urging them to remain focused and tactically disciplined as they prepare for their Premier League opener against reigning champions Arsenal on August 21st.

The Sky Blues are returning to England's top flight for the first time since 2001, having secured promotion by winning the EFL Championship under manager Frank Lampard last season.

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Onyeka, who was instrumental in their promotion campaign, is cautioning against any complacency as they face a significant step up in competition.

Arsenal enter the 2026/2027 season as champions, having ended a 22-year title drought by finishing seven points clear of Manchester City.

Onyeka warns Coventry City

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In an interview with Coventry Live, he identified the teams and players that demand the utmost respect.

"I’d have to say Man City, Arsenal, Brighton, Liverpool," Onyeka stated. "Those are the teams that you know will have the ball a lot, and so you need to run and you need to defend.

“Those are the teams that are really getting close to you, so you need to be compact and you need to be focused."

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The 28-year-old midfielder also pointed out the individual brilliance they will encounter, naming specific threats.

"In terms of individuals, the likes of Odegaard and Foden, because what they do is they are so clever playing behind you, so you can’t really see where they are," he explained. "I would say those are a few players that you know it’s quite difficult to get to."

Onyeka hailed after scoring a stunning strike over Derby || imago

He stressed the need for constant concentration, adding, "You have to be focused throughout because, again, you can get punished at any time.

“We need to be tactically strong and we need to defend well and make sure we take our chances from set-pieces and counter-attacks. This has to be one of our strengths."

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