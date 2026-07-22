'WING WIZARD' — French Ligue 1 hail Super Eagles star Moses Simon with explosive video

French Ligue 1 has paid tribute to Super Eagles forward Moses Simon, with the reel triggering a massive reaction from supporters celebrating the 31-year-old wide man.

French Ligue 1 has paid tribute to Nigeria international Moses Simon, releasing a high-octane highlight reel showcasing the 31-year-old winger's finest moments in the division.

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The video compilation features a sequence of dazzling dribbles, sharp directional turns, and clinical finishes accumulated across his spells in the French top flight.

Published on social media without a caption, the montage immediately gained traction, sparking an outpouring of praise from international supporters and Nigerian football fans alike.

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The comment section quickly turned into a celebration of the Super Eagles star, with fans leaving affectionate messages such as "SuperStar", "Wing wizard", and "Daddy onye ball God bless you bro".

Moses Simon is the most productive in front of goal of the wingers.

Others humorously reacted to his rapid footwork, with one user posting, "I thought he was Endrick", while another simply asked for the track name driving the fast-paced video.

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Why Simon stands out

Simon, who recently caused social media chaos, has been a fixture in French football since arriving from Spanish outfit Levante in 2019 to join FC Nantes, initially on loan before completing a permanent transfer.

During six years with the Canaries, he amassed over 200 appearances, playing an instrumental role in their 2022 Coupe de France victory.

Nigerian star Moses Simon played his 200th Ligue 1 match on the final day of the season.

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The Nigerian wide man completed a summer switch to Paris FC in 2025, where he made 29 appearances in his debut campaign in the capital, registering three goals and three assists.

The celebration from Ligue 1 is also a reminder of Simon’s staying power, which only strengthens his legacy in the country.