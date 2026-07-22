Harry Kane and Burna Boy link up in New York club following World Cup conclusion

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane was seen enjoying his postseason break alongside Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy at a New York club on Monday.

Kane was instrumental for England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring six goals and one assist.

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The Bayern Munich striker captained his side to a third-place finish following England’s failure to reach the final.

A 6-4 victory over France in the third-place clash sealed the bronze medal for the Three Lions, despite the absence of Kane.

Kane hangs out with Burna Boy

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Following the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, many players are taking a well-deserved vacation to unwind before pre-season training begins.

England star Harry Kane || Imago

In an unexpected pairing, the England captain was spotted vibing with Burna Boy and his entourage.

A video from the night shows Kane, dressed in a white shirt, dancing to the artist's global hit "Last Last."

HARRY KANE PARTYING WITH BURNA BOY LAST NIGHT. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tw4GHNIUfL — benny. (@1BENNY7G) July 21, 2026

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The meeting is a rare crossover between two stars from vastly different industries who have not previously been seen together publicly.

Burna Boy was also a prominent figure at the World Cup, performing at both the opening and closing ceremonies and collaborating with Shakira on the official theme song, "Dai Dai."

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy | Getty

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Kane is scheduled to return to Bayern Munich next week to commence pre-season preparations.