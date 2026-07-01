‘I came here with two goals’ - Super Eagles star reveals ambition for next season with Coventry

Nigerian international Frank Onyeka has outlined his long-term ambitions after making his loan move to newly-promoted Coventry City a permanent one.

The midfielder initially joined the Sky Blues from Brentford in the January transfer window, seeking more consistent playing time after a challenging first half of the season under manager Keith Andrews.

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Upon his arrival at Coventry, Onyeka quickly established himself as a vital player in Frank Lampard's team. He made 14 Championship appearances, scoring a crucial goal in a thrilling 3-2 win against Derby County.

His contributions were instrumental in the club's successful campaign, which saw them clinch the Championship title and end a 25-year absence from the Premier League.

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Onyeka speaks on new season

Onyeka's loan deal included an obligation-to-buy clause, which was automatically triggered by Coventry's promotion.

The Nigerian international now officially departs Brentford after making 87 appearances for the club since his arrival in the summer of 2021.

Onyeka hailed after scoring a stunning strike over Derby || imago

Speaking about his permanent transfer, Onyeka expressed his delight and laid out his new objectives with the club.

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"I'm really excited for the new season with Coventry," the midfielder told BBC Sport. "When I first joined last season, I came here with two goals: to win the Championship and help Coventry get promoted to the Premier League. I'm really happy to now be a Coventry player back in the Premier League."

"I will give everything to the team, fight for every ball, fight for my teammates and bring my experience," he added. "My ambition now is to help the team stay in the Premier League and finish as high as we can."

Coventry star Onyeka || imago

Onyeka is set for a challenging start to life as a permanent Coventry player, with an opening-day fixture against defending champions Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on August 21.

He is also scheduled for a reunion with his former club when Coventry visits the Gtech Community Stadium in February 2027, marking his first return since the transfer.

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