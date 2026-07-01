Cherki snubs head coach Deschamps after France's World Cup win over Sweden

France secured their spot in the World Cup's last 16 with a commanding victory against Sweden, but a post-match incident involving Rayan Cherki and manager Didier Deschamps has cast a shadow over the celebrations.

The incident may stem from growing frustration for the Manchester City star, who has yet to start a match in North America.

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Cherki has been restricted to substitute roles in all four of France's games, accumulating a total of just 51 minutes on the pitch.

In the match against Sweden, he was brought on alongside Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta with only five minutes of regular time remaining.

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Cherki snubs Deschamps

Despite a convincing 3-0 win over Graham Potter's Sweden, a clip circulating on social media has become a major talking point.

Rayan Cherki a complètement ignoré Didier Deschamps après le match contre la Suède 😳 pic.twitter.com/bNslVVdFKV — Vibes Foot (@VibesFoot) July 1, 2026

Cherki, who has seen limited playing time in the tournament, seemed to keep his distance from teammates and the head coach following the final whistle.

The video shows Cherki standing alone near the centre circle, applauding the fans. As Deschamps approaches to congratulate him, the former Lyon player seemingly brushes off the manager's initial gesture.

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Rayan Cherki || Imago

When Deschamps tries again, Cherki bends down to adjust his boot, turning away from the 57-year-old coach.

Video footage appears to show the Manchester City midfielder giving his manager the cold shoulder, sparking speculation about potential friction within the French squad.

France head coach Didier Deschamps || Credit: Imago

Breaking into the starting lineup has proven difficult for Cherki due to the immense attacking talent at Deschamps' disposal.

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