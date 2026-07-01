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Rooney urges Harry Kane to join Manchester United from Bayern Munich

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:06 - 01 July 2026
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Wayne Rooney said Harry Kane could break Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record.
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Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has urged Harry Kane to leave Bayern Munich this summer and complete a blockbuster move to Old Trafford.

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Kane has entered the final year of his contract with the Bundesliga champions, fuelling speculation over his future, with Barcelona also reportedly interested in signing the England captain.

Rooney makes a direct appeal

Speaking amid growing transfer speculation, Rooney openly encouraged Kane to return to the Premier League and lead Manchester United's revival.

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He said, "I think everyone would have an interest. Listen, if Harry Kane's not going to stay at Bayern Munich then I'd love him at Manchester United."

"If he's listening: 'Harry, you've got Alan Shearer's record there... help get Manchester United back!'"

Rooney believes Kane still has unfinished business in England despite enjoying enormous success in Germany.

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The former United captain suggested winning the Premier League remains a major ambition for the striker.

He added, "You think for Harry Kane, he's won the Bundesliga and let's say he goes to Barcelona and wins La Liga... deep down he wants to win the Premier League.

"Imagine he comes to Manchester United and he's the one to drive that, to get Manchester United back to winning the league."

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Since arriving in Germany, Kane has scored an astonishing 146 goals in just three seasons, making him Bayern Munich's seventh-highest scorer of all time.

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