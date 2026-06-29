Barcelona open talks to sign Harry Kane as Robert Lewandowski's replacement

Barcelona reportedly identified Harry Kane as their top target to replace Robert Lewandowski and have opened discussions with Bayern Munich.

Barcelona have reportedly begun discussions with Bayern Munich over a potential move for England captain Harry Kane as they search for a long-term successor to veteran striker Robert Lewandowski.

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Harry Kane || Imago

The Catalan giants are believed to have identified Kane as their preferred target ahead of the summer transfer window, with Lewandowski's contract nearing its conclusion.

Kane enjoying another outstanding season

The 32-year-old striker has continued to prove why he is regarded as one of the world's finest forwards.

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Kane has scored an astonishing 70 goals for club and country over the last season, surpassing the best single-season scoring tally ever recorded by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The England captain has also carried his impressive form into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring three goals during the group stage. His brace against Croatia helped the Three Lions secure qualification for the Round of 32, where they are set to face DR Congo.

In addition, Kane recently overtook Gary Lineker to become England's all-time leading scorer at the FIFA World Cup.

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Contract situation sparks Barcelona interest

According to a report by Forbes, Barcelona's interest has been boosted by uncertainty surrounding Kane's future at Bayern Munich.

The report claims Kane wants a contract extension that would keep him at the Bundesliga club until 2030. However, Bayern are reportedly only willing to offer a two-year extension.

With his current deal entering its final year, Barcelona are believed to see an opportunity to negotiate a transfer if both parties fail to reach an agreement.

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Barcelona view Kane as one of the few elite strikers capable of replacing Lewandowski, whose contract is due to expire this summer.

The Polish forward has enjoyed a successful spell at the Camp Nou, but club officials are now planning for the future by targeting an experienced and proven goalscorer.