I want to win - Maresca sends message to Chelsea, Arsenal, others after Manchester City return

Enzo Maresca has vowed to win trophies after returning as Manchester City manager.

New Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has wasted no time in sending a clear message to Premier League rivals, declaring that his primary objective is to continue winning trophies at the Etihad Stadium.

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The appointment marks Maresca's third spell with the Premier League champions after previously managing City's Elite Development Squad and serving as one of Pep Guardiola's assistant coaches during the club's historic Treble-winning campaign.

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Maresca targets more silverware

Speaking after his unveiling, the 46-year-old described his return to Manchester City as a dream opportunity and stressed that success remains the only acceptable target.

"Manchester City is a club I know very well, and to have the chance to manage this team is a brilliant opportunity for me," Maresca said.

He praised the club's structure and working environment, insisting it provides everything a manager needs to succeed.

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He added, "City is an incredibly well-run football club. Everything they do is innovative, planned and purposeful. For a manager, that is a dream situation. It provides the consistency I need to do my job effectively."

Maresca admitted he is fully aware of the standards expected at the Etihad and is eager to begin working with the squad.

Maresca leaves Chelsea || imago

"This will be my third spell here. I know this club, I know the demands and I know the expectations. The quality of the people who work here is what makes it so special, and I want to thank them for showing faith in my ability," he said.

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The Italian then delivered a strong statement of intent to rivals such as Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.