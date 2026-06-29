France vs Sweden 2026 World Cup R32 preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Les Bleus more than a match

France will begin their World Cup knockout path on Tuesday, when they take on Sweden in the round of 32 at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Les Bleus cruised through Group I with a perfect record, while Sweden booked their place in the knockout stages as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams after a mixed group-stage campaign.

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This is a straight knockout tie at the Round of 32 stage of the World Cup 2026 bracket, with the winner advancing into the last 16 and the loser going home.

France vs Sweden match preview

France meet Group F’s third-place finishers Sweden as they look to keep up their 100% winning record so far against a Sweden side breaking records of their own.

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Didier Deschamps’ side opened with a 3-1 win over Senegal before defeating Iraq 3-0 and finishing their group campaign with a 4-1 win against Norway.

France scored 10 goals across their three group matches, averaging 3.33 goals per game, while only conceding twice.

Those results secured Les Bleus’ first perfect passage through a World Cup group since winning the tournament on home soil in 1998, a solid omen they can point towards to solidify their status as one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

Scoring at least three goals in their last four World Cup games underlines the attacking prowess within the French ranks, and as they stand on the brink of becoming the first side to do so in five successive games.

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Securing that feat is almost certain to lead to another broken record of seven consecutive World Cup wins against UEFA nations.

However, that is merely a side mission for France, as the message is simple: anything other than progress would be a damaging early exit.

The stakes could scarcely be higher for Sweden, who missed Qatar 2022 entirely and have worked hard to be back on this stage.

However, their route to the round of 32 has been far less convincing.

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Graham Potter’s side began their campaign with a victory over Tunisia before suffering a heavy 5-1 defeat to the Netherlands.

A 1-1 draw against Japan in their final group match proved enough to secure qualification as one of the best third-placed teams.

Still, the Swedes broke their own national record with seven goals scored at a World Cup group stage, although they’ve still got some way to go to equal the 15 they managed across the whole tournament when the USA last hosted the World Cup back in 1994 and they finished third.

The Swedes have shown flashes of attacking quality through the likes of Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyökeres and Anthony Elanga, but defensive concerns remain a major issue after conceding seven goals in three matches.

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France vs Sweden head-to-head

France lead the way after 23 prior encounters against Sweden (W12, D5, L6).

However, the only two meetings at major tournaments ended in a 1-1 draw in 1992 and a 2-0 Sweden win in 2012, both in the UEFA European Championship.

Despite the struggles, Sweden can take encouragement from their competitive record against elite opposition.

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Three of their last four defeats against France have been by a single-goal margin, and they possess enough attacking talent to trouble any defence.

France vs Sweden bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip France to win 1.28 High Value bet Over 3.0 goals 1.79 High Player prop Kylian Mbappé anytime goalscorer 1.67 High

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

France to qualify

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France won all three group games and scored 10 goals, conceding just two.

Meanwhile, Sweden leaked five against the Netherlands and only advanced as a third-placed team.

Les Bleus’ firepower is a joke, and Kylian Mbappé is on fire. Add in Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue, and they’re just too hard to stop.

The France vs. Sweden winner market strongly favours France, and the price reflects that correctly. This is a recommended single for those who want a straightforward outcome play.

Over 3.0 goals

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France averaged over three goals per group game across their three fixtures, while Sweden’s group stage featured 12 goals across three matches.

A line of three goals at 4/5 looks competitive given the attacking quality France possess and Sweden’s demonstrated vulnerability at the back.

All signs point towards a high-scoring French win.

Kylian Mbappé anytime goalscorer

Kylian Mbappé has scored four goals in three group stage appearances and is France’s standout attacking threat.

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He has 56 international goals from 98 caps and is operating in the kind of form that makes him the most likely player on the pitch to open the scoring.

France vs Sweden team news

France are expected to welcome William Saliba back into the starting lineup after the Arsenal defender was rested against Norway due to a minor back problem.

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Dayot Upamecano should partner him in central defence, while Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot are likely to continue in midfield.

Mbappé will hope to score his fifth goal of the tournament, and the Real Madrid star will be supported by a trio of Michael Olise, Dembélé and Desire Doué.

Sweden, meanwhile, have concerns in defence after Isak Hien suffered an injury during the draw with Japan.

Victor Lindelof may therefore drop back into the defensive line, allowing Lucas Bergvall to continue alongside Yasin Ayari in midfield.

Anthony Elanga, Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres are all expected to start in an attacking front three.

Elanga scored from range against Japan, and while he may find it difficult to replicate such a strike, his immense pace could still be a valuable asset on Tuesday against France's defence.

France vs Sweden predicted lineups

France predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernández; Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Olise, Dembélé, Doué; Mbappé

Sweden predicted XI (3-4-3)

Zetterström; Lagerbielke, Lindelof, Gudmundsson; Bernhardsson, Bergvall, Ayari, Stroud; Elanga, Gyökeres, Isak

France vs Sweden prediction

Sweden possess enough attacking quality to cause problems, particularly through Isak, Gyokeres and Elanga, but France have looked one of the most complete teams in the tournament.

Les Bleus come into the clash as favourites, and with their firepower up front, it is easy to see why many envisage a comfortable win.

Sweden’s stars are capable of hurting their opponents' defence, but it is difficult to picture their own backline being resilient enough to give themselves a chance of victory.

With Mbappé, Dembélé and Olise all in excellent form, Les Bleus should create plenty of chances and have the firepower required to secure their place in the Round of 16.