Sweden can shock France - says assistant coach Sebastian Larsson

Sweden assistant coach Sebastian Larsson has expressed confidence that his side can pull off a major upset against France in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Sweden assistant coach Sebastian Larsson believes his side has what it takes to upset tournament favourites France when the two nations meet in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The Scandinavian side heads into Tuesday's knockout clash in New Jersey as clear underdogs, but Larsson insists Sweden will embrace the challenge rather than fear it.

Sweden's journey to the last 32 has been anything but straightforward.

After finishing outside the automatic qualification places, they booked their place at the World Cup through the playoff route with victories over Ukraine and Poland.

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Their group-stage campaign was equally dramatic. Sweden opened with an emphatic 5-1 victory over Tunisia before suffering a heavy 5-1 defeat to the Netherlands.

A hard-fought 1-1 draw against Japan ultimately proved enough to secure qualification as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams.

France, meanwhile, progressed comfortably after finishing top of their group, rounding off the first phase with an impressive 4-1 victory over Norway.

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Larsson acknowledges France's quality

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Larsson admitted his team would be facing one of the strongest squads in the competition.

"I don't think I need to say much about France. They have a couple of guys who are quite skilled. We will have our challenges, but we are looking forward to it in a fantastic way," Larsson said.

Larsson, who earned 133 caps for Sweden during his playing career, believes previous successes against elite nations should give the current squad confidence.

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The former midfielder famously scored in Sweden's 2-0 victory over France at UEFA Euro 2012 and believes that history proves the impossible can become reality.

"If you look back, we've managed to knock out bigger teams before, even if it's France this time. It gives me a certain amount of belief in things, definitely in me and hopefully in the players too," he said.

While France will start as overwhelming favourites, Larsson hopes Didier Deschamps' side will not underestimate Sweden.

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