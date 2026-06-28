George Russell is a title contender, Max Verstappen is IMPOSSIBLE and Ferrari are running out of excuses — 5 THINGS the Austrian Grand Prix just told us

George Russell left Spielberg with the winner’s trophy, but the Austrian Grand Prix revealed far more than who stood on the top step of the podium. From Mercedes’ resurgence to Ferrari’s familiar frustrations, here are the biggest talking points from Round 12 of the Formula One season.

Formula One promised another straightforward afternoon at the Red Bull Ring.

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George Russell started from pole, Max Verstappen had work to do after crashing in qualifying, Ferrari arrived talking confidently about progress, and Kimi Antonelli simply kept doing what championship leaders tend to do, quietly lurking in the background.

However, by sunset, Austria had delivered another reminder that Formula One rarely follows the script everyone confidently writes before lights out.

Russell left Spielberg with the winner’s trophy, Verstappen somehow turned Saturday’s disaster into another podium, Ferrari once again discovered that encouraging Saturdays don’t automatically produce memorable Sundays, and Antonelli continued collecting points with the sort of relentless consistency that must be giving his rivals sleepless nights.

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Some questions were answered, others became even louder, and—as always—the paddock found several fresh storylines to debate before the circus heads to Silverstone.

Here are five brutal truths we learnt from the Austrian Grand Prix.

1. George Russell has officially entered the championship conversation

Mercedes driver George Russell | IMAGO

Yes, pole position was impressive. But converting it into victory while absorbing relentless pressure from Max Verstappen was even more impressive.

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Russell has now claimed another crucial victory this season and reminded everyone that Mercedes remains a genuine force. If the Silver Arrows continue unlocking this level of pace, dismissing Russell as merely an outsider in the title race may no longer be realistic.

2. Max Verstappen can never be counted out

Red Bull's Max Verstappen remains an irresistible force on the grid | IMAGO

Saturday ended with Verstappen buried in frustration after crashing in qualifying. 24 hours later, the Dutchman nearly won the race.

Recovering from fifth on the grid to finish second at Red Bull’s home circuit reinforced why Verstappen remains one of the toughest racers on the planet. Even when Verstappen appears beaten, the four-time world champion somehow finds himself fighting for victory by the chequered flag.

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3. Ferrari’s Saturdays still deserve better Sundays

Ferrari's duo Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc | IMAGO

Perhaps, the most frustrating team on the grid this season is once again the Prancing Horse.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton started with genuine podium ambitions, yet Ferrari once again lacked the outright race pace to challenge Mercedes when it mattered most. The raw speed is clearly improving, but converting qualifying promise into Grand Prix success continues to prove elusive. Until Ferrari solves that puzzle, podiums will continue feeling like missed opportunities rather than achievements.

4. Kimi Antonelli continues to drive Like a champion

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Mercedes prodigy Kimi Antonelli | IMAGO

The Italian teenager didn’t win. Yet another podium may actually be more important. Antonelli continues scoring heavily almost every weekend, refusing to make costly mistakes while keeping his championship lead intact.

Another composed podium means the 19-year-old Italian phenom leaves Austria with his title advantage still intact. It wasn't spectacular, but championships are often built through relentless consistency rather than spectacular afternoons.

5. Mercedes might finally have the fastest car

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Austria may prove to be a turning point for the Silver Arrows. Russell looked comfortable managing the race from the front, Antonelli joined him on the podium and Mercedes once again appeared operationally superior to its rivals.

If this wasn’t simply a circuit-specific performance, Formula One’s competitive order may have shifted at precisely the right moment. With Silverstone next on the calendar, Mercedes suddenly looks capable of dictating the championship narrative.

The bigger picture

The Austrian Grand Prix didn’t completely rewrite the championship standings, but it may have rewritten the momentum.

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Mercedes leaves Spielberg believing it now has the fastest package. Verstappen remains close enough to punish any mistake. Ferrari still has difficult questions to answer. And Antonelli continues proving that consistency can be just as intimidating as outright speed.