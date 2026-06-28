Austrian GP FULL Results: George Russell holds off Verstappen to claim stunning Mercedes victory

The Mercedes driver converted pole position into a crucial victory at the Red Bull Ring to secure his second win of the 2026 Formula One season and reignite the championship battle.

George Russell delivered a flawless drive to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, leading from lights to flag before holding off home favourite Max Verstappen in a tense finish to hand Mercedes another significant victory in the 2026 Formula One World Championship.

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GEORGE RUSSELL WINS IN AUSTRIA! 🏆👏



IT'S HIS SECOND GRAND PRIX WIN OF THE SEASON! 😮‍💨#F1 #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/8BXsjkBHEC — Formula 1 (@F1) June 28, 2026

Starting from pole position after Saturday’s dramatic qualifying session, Russell controlled much of the 71-lap race but was forced to withstand relentless late pressure from Verstappen, eventually crossing the finish line just 1.611 seconds ahead of the Red Bull driver.

Mercedes teammate and championship leader Kimi Antonelli completed the podium after finishing only 0.375 seconds behind Verstappen in a thrilling three-way fight to the chequered flag.

Russell bounces back in style

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George Russell won the 2026 Austrain Grand Prix | IMAGO

After losing ground in recent rounds, Russell produced one of his most complete performances of the season.

The British driver managed tyre wear superbly while executing Mercedes’ strategy to perfection, resisting multiple challenges from Verstappen despite the Dutchman recovering brilliantly from starting fifth following his qualifying crash.

From P5 to P2 😮‍💨



Max Verstappen secures his highest finish of the season so far! 👏#F1 #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/FfmmcYeEOC — Formula 1 (@F1) June 28, 2026

The victory marked Russell’s second Grand Prix win of the season, having also won the Australian Grand Prix, and reduced Antonelli’s championship lead to 40 points.

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Verstappen’s second-place finish was an impressive recovery after Saturday’s disappointment.

The four-time world champion steadily worked his way through the field before spending the closing laps attacking Russell, but the Mercedes driver remained composed under pressure.

Antonelli then piled on even more drama, rapidly closing the gap to Verstappen in the final laps before ultimately settling for third, less than four-tenths of a second behind the Red Bull.

Ferrari miss out on the podium

Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc struggled at the Red Bull ring| IMAGO

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Since Saturday, Ferrari looked capable of challenging after locking out the second row in qualifying, but the race unfolded differently.

Lewis Hamilton finished fifth after battling Verstappen during the opening stint, while Charles Leclerc faded to eighth after struggling with race pace and tyre degradation despite starting alongside Russell on the front row.

Austrian GP full race results

George Russell (Mercedes) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +1.611s Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) +1.986s Oscar Piastri (McLaren) +21.809s Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) +26.393s Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) +29.399s Lando Norris (McLaren) +31.505s Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +45.659s Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) +1 lap Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) +1 lap Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) +1 lap Nico Hulkenberg (Audi) +1 lap Pierre Gasly (Alpine) +1 lap Ollie Bearman (Haas) +1 lap Franco Colapinto (Alpine) +1 lap Esteban Ocon (Haas) +2 laps Alex Albon (Williams) +2 laps Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) +3 laps DNF Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) DNF Carlos Sainz (Williams) DNF Sergio Perez (Cadillac) DNF Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac)

Championship battle tightens

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Russell’s victory has breathed fresh life into the title race.

Antonelli continues to lead the Drivers’ Championship with 171 points, but Russell has cut the deficit to 131 points, while Hamilton remains third on 125 points.