Austrian GP Qualifying FULL Results: George Russell Storms to Pole After Verstappen Crash Sparks Late Drama
George Russell delivered when it mattered most, producing a sensational lap of 1:06.113 to claim pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix after an incident-packed qualifying session that ended in controversy and heartbreak for Max Verstappen.
The Mercedes driver finished 0.236 seconds clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton completing the top three to underline Ferrari’s encouraging pace following recent upgrades.
GEORGE RUSSELL IS ON POLE IN AUSTRIA!! 🥇👏#F1 #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/o4boUsIFQH— Formula 1 (@F1) June 27, 2026
Championship leader Kimi Antonelli qualified fourth after mistakenly abandoning his final flying lap under yellow flags, while Verstappen, who had looked capable of challenging for pole, crashed exiting the penultimate corner and was forced to settle for fifth.
Verstappen Crash Decides Pole Battle
The decisive moment came during the closing stages of Q3.
Verstappen lost control through Turn 9 while attempting to improve his lap, bringing out yellow flags just as several drivers were setting their final times.
This is the dramatic moment that ended Max Verstappen's Q3! 😱💥#F1 #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/b64MHhGQGR— Formula 1 (@F1) June 27, 2026
Russell encountered the caution but correctly reduced his speed before completing the lap, with stewards later confirming he had complied with the regulations despite initial scrutiny over whether his pole-winning effort should stand.
Antonelli, however, believed double yellow flags had been shown and immediately aborted his lap—an error that likely cost the Mercedes youngster and current championship leader a front-row start.
Ferrari enjoyed one of its strongest qualifying sessions of the campaign.
Leclerc secured second on the grid while Hamilton qualified third, giving the Scuderia two cars inside the top three and further evidence that its latest upgrades are beginning to pay dividends ahead of the race
F1 Austrian GP Qualifying Results: Final Starting Grid
1. George Russell (Mercedes)
2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
3. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)
4. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)
5. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
6. Lando Norris (McLaren)
7. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
8. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull)
9. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)
10. Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls)
11. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
12. Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi)
13. Ollie Bearman (Haas)
14. Nico Hulkenberg (Audi)
15. Esteban Ocon (Haas)
16. Franco Colapinto (Alpine)
17. Carlos Sainz (Williams)
18. Alex Albon (Williams)
19. Sergio Perez (Cadillac)
20. Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac)
21. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
22. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)