Transfer News: Sunderland respond swiftly to Chelsea's bid for Granit Xhaka

Chelsea have suffered a setback in their bid for Xabi Alonso's priority target.

Sunderland have reportedly rejected an opening transfer bid from Chelsea for veteran midfielder Granit Xhaka, signalling that their club captain is not for sale this summer.

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Chelsea’s approach rebuffed

Following a request from new Blues manager Xabi Alonso, Chelsea launched their pursuit to inject experience into a youthful squad that averages just 23.7 years of age.

The Athletic recently confirmed that Chelsea submitted an initial €9.2 million offer which was immediately rebuffed by the Wearside hierarchy.

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However, despite Sunderland's uncompromising stance and the fact that he remains under contract until June 2028, the 33-year-old Switzerland international is reportedly eager to make the switch and has reached a verbal agreement on personal terms.

Granit Xhaka arrived Sunderland this summer | IMAGO

Xhaka is currently away in North America competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he recently helped his nation progress to the Round of 32 following a 1-1 opening draw against Qatar and back-to-back group-stage victories over Bosnia and Herzegovina and Canada.

Why Xhaka is coveted

The driving force behind this shock transfer push is Alonso’s desire to reunite with Xhaka after their historic success in Germany.

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Xhaka played under Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen between 2023 and 2025, functioning as the tactical engine room during the club's unprecedented, unbeaten 2023/24 Bundesliga title-winning campaign.

Jonathan Tah, Granit Xhaka, and Xabi Alonso during the Europa League defeat to Atalanta |Photo Credit: Imago

Following his €15 million transfer to Sunderland in July 2025, Xhaka instantly transformed the Black Cats' fortunes; he made 34 league appearances and captained the newly promoted side to a phenomenal seventh-place finish in the 2025/26 Premier League, securing UEFA Europa League qualification while Chelsea languished in tenth.

Should Xhaka ultimately force the move back to London, it would add a contentious layer to his legacy given his deep ties to Chelsea's fierce cross-town rivals, Arsenal.